While most people took the day to prepare for the Benito Bowl festivities (with opener Green Day!), we did double duty by monitoring the Sunday shows. And despite NBC’s Meet The Press taking a break due to the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl, there was still plenty of lying and stupidity to go around.

RFK Jr.

We’ll begin with HHS Secretary and lunatic anti-vaxxer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing.

The segment hosted by Peter Doocy was supposed to warn us about something “destroying public health.” But since we don’t take health advice from brainwormed raw milk chuggers, we’ll skip to the part where Kennedy fucked up a softball humanizing question. When Doocy asked what he would have as a Super Bowl snack, RFK Jr. once again revealed what an aloof weirdo he is.

KENNEDY: I am on a carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments, and I'm very happy with that. So I'm probably going to have yogurt.

A few things:

Sure, keep following the diet that almost killed Jordan Peterson. Nothing says you’re a disappointment like possibly being taken out by a self-inflicted hard shit. No one refers to yogurt as “ferments.” Nothing exposes the conservative culture war as bullshit like making Barack Obama choosing to eat arugula or using brown mustard a scandal, only for MAGA guys to nod along as RFK Jr. suggests yogurt as a Super Bowl snack.

Mehmet Oz

Speaking of health quacks with questionable diet suggestions and obsessions with bowel movements, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz joined Dana Bash on CNN’s State Of The Union. Oz was there to convince us that a guy who eats McDonald’s regularly wants everyone to be healthy and sell us on their attempt to rebrand GoodRx into TrumpRx.

Bash asked about the record surge of measles cases in the US, partially brought about by having RFK Jr., who is the measles’ BFF, in charge of our health.

Bash asked if this was a consequence of the administration undermining support or advocacy for vaccines, particularly for measles, and Oz straight up lied so blatantly even Bash couldn’t believe it.

OZ: I don't believe so. We have advocated for measles vaccines all along. Secretary Kennedy has been on the very front of this.



BASH: Oh, come on.

Oz tried to double down on saying Kennedy was/is pro-measles vaccine, and Bash pulled the receipts.

BASH: Yes, but I'm specifically talking about measles here. I mean, you talked about RFK Jr. The group Children's Health Defense that he founded and ran up until three years ago posted on X: "Despite the media's scare tactics, there's no reason to fear measles." Should people fear measles?

Oz, being slightly more responsible than his gravel-voiced colleague, backtracked and advocated for people to take the measles vaccine, while giving up on the narrative RFK Jr. is for it.

(He was not asked for his Super Bowl snack suggestion, but we’re positive it would be a crudite.)

Tony Gonzales

Moving away from health issues, Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales was on CBS’s Face The Nation to carry water for the Trump administration’s racism and thereby remind everyone before Benito Bowl that “not all skin folk are kinfolk” applies to Latinos too.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Gonzales about DHS’s warrantless arrests and invasions:

BRENNAN: Leader Jeffries was on another network this morning and said: “Judicial warrants should absolutely be required before ICE agents can storm private property. It should not be controversial,” this demand. They just want adherence to Fourth Amendment constitutional protections. As a conservative, shouldn’t a judge be consulted? GONZALES: Of course I believe in the Fourth Amendment. But…

Gonzales had more after the “but,” but it simply amounted to “judges might say we can’t violate people’s rights.”

After discussing his bootlicking worship of ICE and the bad publicity it’s getting due to all the shooting of people, Brennan asked Gonzales about ICE’s particularly disturbing kidnapping and trafficking of five-year-old Liam Ramos. It was at this point that Ramos seemed to expose his own internalized racism, after Brennan pointed out Ramos and his father were attempting to come to the country “the right way.”

GONZALES: Through an app [CBP One] that wasn’t vetted [it was]. And the bottom line is that he’s likely — they’re not going to qualify for asylum. So, what do you do with all the people that go through the process and do not qualify for asylum? You deport them. I understand the five-year-old. And it, you know, it breaks my heart. I have a five-year-old at home. I also think, what about that five-year-old US citizen?

Yes, WHAT ABOUT the “five-year-old US citizen,” Rep. Gonzales? Be specific. Because as parents, lots of things affect your children, like a missed episode of Paw Patrol, or not having chicken tenders at a sit-down restaurant. But recognizing the inherent humanity of a child, especially one that could have been yours but for a lucky generational birth into US citizenship is not it.

Gonzales ended the interview doubling down on his “Profiles In Bootlicking,” while trying to excuse Donald Trump’s racist video postings by doing “All Lives Matter” for racism.

The “election integrity” video was Trump’s debunked conspiracy theory that led to January 6, you pathetic fuckmook.

Have a week.

