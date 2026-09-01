Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Harry says finally a box big enough for me and my shadow!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-327231437?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

It seems to be a trend. News broke today that the Mahwah, NJ home and recording studio of guitarist and inventor Les Paul was bought and razed without notice by a property developer.

That place was the literal Room Where It Happened. The invention of the solidbody electric guitar. The invention of multitrack recording. Things that changed the sound of modern music.

One guy did that, in his garage. Where he recorded How High the Moon with his wife, Mary Ford.

And now it’s just not there any more. My loathing of developers is without boundary.

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