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Wonkette

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Thalia Is Not Amused's avatar
Thalia Is Not Amused
2h

I'll never forgive the Federalist Society for releasing these monsters upon us. Never.

The doctors found blood in Mr. Not Amused's bile and were concerned that he's bleeding from his stomach. They did another procedure on him this morning, and apparently the blood was coming through a tear in his throat from the original tubing. Sigh... at least now he can eat something. He's on a liquid diet for now and we just ordered some soup and ice cream, yayyyy! First thing he's eaten since Friday night.

They're also putting in a Pic line for his antibiotics. He'll be on them for 8-10 weeks! His staph infection is pretty bad. He's getting his Pic line put in sometime today, too. The home health nurse tried to show me how to do the IV and I just started to cry. It’s 11 steps long and very complicated. I'll get it eventually but right now I'm just completely overwhelmed. And why try to show me before the Pic line is even in? That doesn't make sense. Anyway, he's in better shape today, which is good. Wish I could say the same. Big hugs.

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FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
2h

"we should have hope that the judicial branch can withstand this authoritarian onslaught and maybe, just maybe, punish those who tried to use the system against itself with a whole bunch of bad faith"

Yeah, and I want to see consequences.

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