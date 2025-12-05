Meme found on internet

How it started: New York state Attorney General Letitia James in 2022 bringing a case that got Donald John Trump, his two fug sons and their perjuring accountant legally declared before all the world frauds, con men and liars, and that Trump the elder owed the State of New York $364 million plus interest for all his blatant scams, like making his Florida roach motel worth $18 million at tax time, and $739 million at loan time, and his New York penthouse triple the footage it actually was at loan time, or when he wanted to get on a list of Glossy Magazine’s Top 100 Rich Assholes.

How it went: Donald John Trump somehow again getting elected president of the United States of America, vowing to rain down great vengeance against his political enemies, and screaming on his shitty web platform for PAM to hurry up and install his former(?) personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan so she could indict Letitia James and James Comey and Adam Schiff NOW!!! Because “they impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!)” and no LOCK EM UPs was “killing our reputation and credibility” !!!

And then Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte and Ed Martin, the Weaponization Czar of Naming, Shaming, and peeping into women’s windows, allegedly sent two guys, Robert Bowes (who was nominated for a spot on the Consumer Finance Protection Board in Trump’s first term) and Scott Strauss (a voter-fraud conspiracy-theory spreader), to pose as FBI agents and delve through private mortgage documents. Based on some tip he got from Crazy Eddie, BTW.

How that’s going:

Now a second grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia has refused to indict James on the ridiculous charges that she unfairly took a tax break on a second home. The same flimsy thing that they’re investigating Federal Reserve Board governor Lisa Cook about. You will recall, James’s first indictment on two felony counts got thrown out with James Comey’s, on account of Lindsey Halligan being not legally appointed to the job (and no other prosecutors having been willing to sign off on the sham indictments).

And now it appears this second grand jury was quickly convened, this time by Roger Keller — a prosecutor shipped in from Missouri, known to sport MAGA hats around St. Louis — after every other single prosecutor in the office refused to bring it, and the previous prosecutors wrote a detailed memo about why not. And then at least three of them were quit or got fired for that.

And this Roger Keller could not indict that ham sandwich either! Federal grand juries are known to indict more than 99 percent of the time, that’s what a pile of dogshit it was. Will PAM be able to find someone else to go after James a third time because this is KILLING her REPUTATION and CREDIBILITY? We shall see! But it sure does look more selective-prosecution-y each time!

Also the second-home-tax-credit thing is hard to prosecute, because prosecutors have to show beyond a reasonable doubt an intent to defraud for financial gain, and at the moment they signed, not afterwards. And James intended to let her niece live in the house for free, which she put in writing. And James only made $1-$5k in rent revenue over five years, way under the market rate, barely even enough to cover basic maintenance. And, James is not a idiot. She had lawyers review everything. Not only was the property not for James’s financial gain, the woman comes off like a saint.

And pee fucking ess, reportedly Bill Pulte’s own dad and stepmom also did a homestead-exemption-on-a-second-home-tax-credit thing, though they really did rent out their second home for profit in the first year, while claiming it and another home as their primary residence at the same time. Tsk tsk!

Oh hey, is Bill’s dad Mark or his father Bill senior the “friend pulty the developer” that Jeffrey Epstein refers to in those emails, the one Epstein said was helping him drive up the price of a house to a Palm Beach record with Trump, to the benefit of a Russian? Bill’s father Mark and grandfather Bill were both Florida real estate developers. Just asking questions!

Anyway, up in Maryland, it seems the attempted prosecution of Adam Schiff sounds to be going even worse! Now Pulte and Martin are also accused of improperly sharing sensitive grand jury information, plus sending fake FBI agents to do investigating, derp! Even doofus Todd Blanche is reportedly worried that those two morons may have tainted the investigations into James, and also Adam Schiff, too.

Christine Bish, a California realtor who’d accused Schiff of mortgage fraud for whatever reasons, was subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury in Greenbelt, Maryland. That Bish was hoping to help Trump out, and was surprised instead to find the prosecutor’s office and FBI much more interested in respectively subpoena-ing and discussing her communications with Pulte, Bowes, and Strauss. Awkward!

“I expected to be talking in detail about the evidence that I gathered against Adam Schiff,” she fussed to reporters. “What it turned into is, ‘Have you talked to Ed Martin, have you talked to Director Pulte, what have your communications with them been?’” And Bish sounded surprised to learn that Bowes and Strauss, who had represented themselves to her as “investigators,” were actually not with the FBI.

“You guys are like the Keystone Cops,” Bish said she told the investigators. “You’re investigating each other.”

Indeed!

And based on a referral from Senate Democrats, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) is reportedly probing Pulte too. For what it’s worth these days, under Trump.

It’s funny, but also sad. The harassment is the point, and James, Comey, and Schiff should not have to pay for lawyers or spend their time on this bullshit.

Last word to Letitia James! From October, but still works. You can’t expect her to make a statement every time Trump’s lackeys trip on their own tits! She has an actual job to do.

Also, and it cannot be said enough, fuck these people.

