Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mateo del Sol's avatar
Mateo del Sol
12m

Bish, please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
17m

Woo hoo, government just decided the really do like hepatitis in newborns.

And you thought they didn't care . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture