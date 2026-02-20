What do you know, we’d just been fretting to ourselves that the longer the Supreme Court stalled, the more likely it was that a certain five or more justices on the Supreme Court might let Trump get away with snatching Congress’s purse / those tariffs, with an excuse that after stalling the consequences would be too high to undo them. They sure do like inventing new recipes for baking the Constitution into a pretzel for Trump!

But no! It seems if there’s one thing Justices John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Comey Barrett cherish more than executive power and a highly punitive Jesus, it is their money. And hoo boy have Trump’s dumbshit tariffs been fucking with the money of anybody who did not get an advance tip about when he was about to do a tariff and when he was fixing to chicken out on one he done did. The volatility was actively murderizing the value of the dollar and had started to spook global investors, and the prospect of a Yeti threatening a snowballing global selloff of US treasury bonds was starting to stomp around the slopes of Aspen and Gstaad.

And so those three conservatives joined the three liberals to smack Trump down with the first solid NO of his second term, declaring his use of Emergency powers to do tariffs UNLEGAL. Though Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh say they would have liked to have let him get away with it.

Here is a stream of Trump moaning his complaints about the situation.

Will Congress give Trump the authorization SCOTUS says he needs to make tariffs now? LOL, not before the midterms, not on your bottom dollar! Consumer prices stabilizing or even going down before the midterms is manna from heaven for them. That old GOP tradition: make the problem, fix the problem, try to take credit for the problem they made then fixed half-assedly so that it’s actually now worse than before. Will corporations get a refund for the billions the Treasury already took? Will US families — who paid a total of $231 billion in tariffs last year, an average of $1,700 more — get a refund from the Treasury? LOL, TBD by lower courts eventually and only if it’s signed by autopen in black Sharpie.

In the meantime, OH how Trump kicked the USA in its own dick with those dumbshit tariffs. Our relationships with Canada, China and Europe will take years to rebuild when/if we ever get rid of MAGA, and now it was all for nothing, unless of course the goal was isolating and breaking the US so that even if non-MAGA ever gets it back our relationships and standing in the world will still be broken beyond repair. Mission accomplished? Even if other countries do forgive us, supply chains don’t shift around that easily. Brazilian soybeans, Swedish planes, Canadian Club Whiskey, Bangladeshi t-shirts and Chinese EVs all work fine.

Better than fine! Trump actually opened new markets in the world … for every other country! And especially China, which won the trade war by sipping tea as Trump argued with himself for a year over how much he wanted to tax his peasants’ Barbies and pencils.

What a Brain Genius of Business! Step one, rest all of the US’s economic hopes on the growth of AI technology. Step two, fuck around with China, the world’s leading source and refiner of rare earth minerals needed to make every high-tech thing Trump hopes US companies will sell the world, from AI chips to planes, weapons, and cars. And Mexico and Canada, our largest trading partners. And Europe and every other country in the world, why not!

Step three, pitch an embarrassing whine fit for months that China is WITHHOLDING minerals in its ground that Trump desperately needs to use to beat China in the trade and technology war and race to colonize the moon against China that he just declared.

Steps all over, alienate Korea, another major producer of high-tech robots and cars and shit, by arresting hundreds of their workers and detaining them in torture conditions for the crime of trying to train GED Cletuses how to use factory robots. Fruitlessly try to extort China into selling the US the minerals again by jerking tariffs on China up, down, and all around the town on a rusty rickshaw, while Chinese leadership reclines, laughs, orders up extra oil from Iran and Russia, and sells more EVs to Canada.

A whole lot of winning coming from Trump! Though unless you’re a Trump financial insider, in the Epstein files, a Middle Eastern poobah, hoarding Krugerrands or high up in the Chinese communist party, the winning is perhaps not for you.

As a consolation prize, you may have Kid Rock in jorts and a fur, and a bottomless barrel of raw milk and pedophilia.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

[SCOTUS ruling / WSJ gift link]

Share

Bawidawbadonate if you can!