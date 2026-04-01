Wonkette

Wonkette

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4d

<...anyone born in America to noncitizen parents would suddenly find themselves stripped of citizenship...>

Marco Rubio and Steven Cheung, come on down!

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
4d

All right, I'm married to a nonwhite immigrant and we have a son. Is he a citizen? I'm only 3rd generation myself -- my grandparents were sons and daughters of immigrants. So were my grandparents citizens, and by extension does that mean I'm a citizen?

Fuck this bullshit

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