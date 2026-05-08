Wonkette

Wonkette

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
13m

<Michael McDonald, a political scientist who studies voter turnout, told The Guardian that one reason for using the total over-18 population as the denominator is to “manipulate” the numbers to make them more favorable to the government’s case:>

What a fool believes...

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
16m

That hed image...

All in all it's just another prick in the wall.

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