HKJANE
16m

Susie Wiles being furious at Vanity Fair for accurately describing the chaos she helps manage isn’t a rebuttal — it’s confirmation. When power depends on narrative control instead of accountability, journalism becomes the enemy by definition. That’s not media bias; that’s authoritarian reflex.

Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
15mEdited

Susie grew up with an alcoholic dad, Pat Summerall. After a year with an abusive, office dad with an “alcoholic personality,” the sole competent member of the White House staff wants out of that place, if it’s the last thing she’ll ever do. ACOAs are excellent at passive-aggressive crap like that. I used pregnancy as an excuse to leave my last hostile workplace, but I’d be too old for that now. So’s Susie.

68 more comments...

