Artemis II photos, giffed by your pal Martini Glambassador!

Happy Monday indeed!

Sunday afternoon surprise! Seems JD Vance’s charms did not do the trick, and Hungarian dictator-scented prime minister Viktor Orbán conceded that he and his Fidesz party lost power to a supermajority of the moderate-conservative Tisza party in a landslide with the biggest voter turnout since 1989! Bad news for Russia and conservatives everywhere, and especially for the Trump regime. (New York Times gift link)

Enjoy!

Also last weekend JD Vance took his cheese touch to Islamabad for 20+ hours of talks with representatives from Iran which apparently did not succeed at whatever he was trying to accomplish since the surprise-attacked them Feb. 28 — a pinkie promise for no uranium enrichment, re-naming the Strait the Trump Tollbooth, it’s hard to keep up! That followed Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also talking and failing the week before that. And Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire in Lebanon, maybe they should be involved in some talks too? Anyway, after attending a UFC fight with Joe Rogan and some golfing, Sunday Trump went back to blargling threats on his web platform that the US is “locked and loaded” and will start blockading Iran’s ports on Monday, and also ranted insults at the “WEAK on crime” Pope. (BBC / CNBC)

Sunday night he also posted an AI illustration of a Trump tower on the moon, and...

… himself as Jesus healing Jeffrey Epstein with the “Stranger Things” creature floating in the sky? Very normal.

Rep. Eric FUCKING SWALWELL, please and kindly GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE with your rape accusations and threatening to sue the accuser, dick pics, three other staffers now making sexual harassment accusations, and now a letter signed by more than 50 former staffers describing recent allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him as “serious” and “credible.” Last week Swalwell he was considered a shoo-in for the governorship of California after Gavin Newsom’s term is up. Now that race is in a whole disarray, and as of this writing Swalwell is still refusing to drop out. FUCK YOU ERIC and FUCK OFF ELSEWHERE WITH YOUR PENIS THAT NO ONE WHO WORKS FOR YOU WANTS TO SEE OR TOUCH!! (San Francisco Chronicle archive link / CNN) oh never mind, he did. (CNN)

“The Era of Free Seas Is Unraveling—and Now Everyone’s Going to Pay: America led a maritime system that enriched the world for decades. Iran’s ‘toll booth’ shattered it.” (WSJ gift link)

Seems awkward that Trump brokered all of these deals that are netting him billions in countries in the same Middle East countries that just spent more than six weeks getting the tar bombed out of them, Russ Choma of Mother Jones is just saying. (Mother Jones)

A new poll found that the only demographic with a positive view of Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the US right now is Republicans over the age of 50. (Pew)

Whole lot of corrupt-loser alerts today: Elliot Berke, the Trump-appointed general counsel for the Kennedy Center, last fall tried to book his own amateur cover band the DePlorables to play at the center’s jazz-themed venue, was rejected. Berke is also “the outside counsel for a number of top Republican politicians, including former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and does legal work for 80s musical acts like Asia and Night Ranger.” (Politico archive link)

After a Delaware judge allegedly liked a LinkedIn post critical of Elon Musk (the judge denies it, and says she has evidence that her account was hacked), she re-assigned Musk’s cases in Delaware the help of ScrabbleⓇ tiles. (Spotlight Delaware)

Vivek Ramaswamy’s chances of winning the governorship of Ohio are sinking, according to prediction markets, common sense. (Newsweek)

“Staff At Minnesota Deportation Hub Received ‘Obscene’ Trump-Themed Challenge Coins Adorned With Skulls.” (TPM)

Byron Noem opting to get his spendy tongue-lashings from a dominatrix named Shy Sotomayor, no comment. (Daily Mail archive link)

“RFK Jr. stayed with Cheryl Hines because ‘another divorce’ would cost him Trump cabinet post, biographer claims.” (Ouch and EW)

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, we get a 10-percent taste, yum!

Gift yourself a taste of taste with the Wonkette Spotify playlist! No kickback, just for fun. (Playlist)

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