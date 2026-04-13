Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
3h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/spring-break-snapshots-that-are-outta

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/354911d0-f15b-4211-b061-f38aa684dbc8

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ziggywiggy
3h

"Vivek Ramaswamy’s chances of winning the governorship of Ohio are sinking, according to prediction markets, common sense."

I have been saying this for a few weeks now. That it is possible and I have hope that Dr. Amy Acton will be the next governor of Ohio.

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