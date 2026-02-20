Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
4h

Whoever told Tim Walz to stop calling these weird fuckers weird should never work in democratic politics again and be punted into the sun

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
4h

Oh boy!

The 6-3 ruling will also require the federal government to refund the tariff revenue it collected under the emergency tariffs, some $175 billion.

https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/breaking-supreme-court-rules-trump-tariffs-are-illegal/

Reply
Share
34 replies
431 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture