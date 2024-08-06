Not dachshunds, weren’t even considered. Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

‘Sup.

Kamala Harris will be naming her running mate sometime today. After that, they’re going on tour together. Congratulations, Robert Menendez! Just kidding, we personally like all the choices, but Robert Menendez would be a bad choice. [Washington Post]

Former Trump idiot lawyer Jenna Ellis has flipped and agreed to cooperate in the Arizona fake electors case. [Kyle Cheney on Twitter]

So what was that all about with the global financial markets? Is Donald Trump right that STINKY LAFFIN’ KAMALA or whatever? Or does he shocking maybe not actually understand the global economy? Robert Reich explains what happened. It’s not a recession. [Robert Reich]

Noah Smith also has thoughts, with some perspective on all the people screaming “IT’S A CRAAAAAASH!” It’s not a crash. [Noahpinion]

Sean Hannity ranted and raved last night about how the Democrats caused the Japanese markets to tank or whatever. It’s funny, because due to the magic of time zones, news was coming out literally during his show about what an amazing rebound the Japanese markets were making. We’re sure Hannity issued a correction or started MMA-fighting his own face for being such an idiot. [AP on Twitter / Washington Post / Acyn on Twitter]

Huh, JD Vance blurbed a new book by Nazi-adjacent white boy Jack Posobiec, about how progressives are “Unhumans.” Huh. What a creepy, off-putting pube in between the couch cushions of humanity. [New York Times]

Huh, Kellyanne Conway is lobbying for a Ukrainian oligarch, for the interests of Ukraine. Huh. [New York Times]

Huh, Donald Trump Jr. is so mad about that. Huh. LOL. [Ron Filipkowski on Twitter]

Yesterday in Paris, the American women’s gymnastics competitions came to an end with the floor finals. Simone Biles ended up taking silver — she went out of bounds a couple times — and after a scoring challenge from the coaches, Jordan Chiles took bronze. (Which was heartbreaking for the Romanian gymnast who for eight hot seconds believed she had medaled.) The gold went to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, and the iconic moment that will live on will be Biles and Chiles bowing to Andrade on the podium as she got her medal and flowers. [NBC News / Atlantic]

The New York Times doesn’t have much to say about journalism these days but maybe this is a fun Pakora recipe, maybe it isn’t. Maybe this Pakora recipe is obsessed with Hillary Clinton’s emails and Hunter Biden’s laptop. [New York Times]

You can also make Tim Walz’s hot dish if you want. The newspaper is like “is it weird that he puts peas in it?” and we are southern so we don’t know, but don’t you Minnesota folk put like entire rotisserie chickens in your Bloody Marys as a garnish? Please, let the man have his peas. [StarTribune]

St. Vincent says John Mayer’s “Daughters” is the grossest, most sexist song ever written. Survey says she’s probably not wrong. The “ick” factor on that one is strong. [Stereogum]

Over at my Friday newsletter place the other day, it was a roundup of Imane Khelif, the opening ceremonies, Riley Gaines and every other way talentless MAGA conservatives have found to medal in being fucking losers during the Paris Olympics. Y’all come by and SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE! [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

OK that’ll do. Stay tuned for other stories about things!

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?