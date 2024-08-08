Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Let’s see how much tabs I can shovel at you before I have to LEAVE EARLY to KAMALA RALLY DETROIT! :D

Which Kamala shirt shall I wear, and which tattoos?

Kamala shirts and also tattoos!

Amanda got to go to the Philly rally the day before I get to go to Detroit. Seems like she had a pretty, pretty, pretty good time! (I am not going to any Vance rally, Amanda “wins” that round.) (Salon)

A very good SER on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz! (The Play Typer Guy)

And a fabulous compilation of Tim Walz talkin at ya on the teevee! (Linda Sharp)

Alexandra Petri presents HELL ON EARTH! (Gift link Washington Post)

Are Democrats going to invest in the rurals? I mean, yes, they BEEN investing in the rurals policy-wise, will they try to activate them politically? David Bernstein feels good about it! (Good Politics Bad Politics)

Kimberle Crenshaw gives the intersectional Seal Of Approval to all your white dudes and white women answering the call, even if it does feel like it might be wrong somehow. (Vox) Similarly, Joan Walsh loved the hell out of those dudes. (The Nation)

Garrett Bucks is quite pleased to be pandered to, which is such a change for him as a white Midwestern male! But maybe a little less pandering? That would be good too. (The White Pages)

Whaaaaaat, Trump’s speech “hints” at cognitive impairment whaaaaaaat? (STAT News)

This is important, and it’s also why I think Trump is (or at least was) getting more young Black male voters than white liberals want to acknowledge: Trump’s going after angry, disaffected young men. And he’s getting them! (Ilyse Hogue at The Bulwark)

Science: Your cat is sad your dog died … and it didn’t get to kill it! Just kidding, your cat loves your dog, maybe. (The Guardian)

Dawwwwww, raccoon rescue! (Cambridge Day)

From the comments, re: wombats! (The Oatmeal)

PICTURE OF THE DAY!

Because they said we could use it :)

Credit: MinnPost photo by Craig Lassig

Did you join Wonkette a year ago like thousands of your compatriots? If you’re coming up on renewal and need to change your credit card info, just go to www.wonkette.com/account and there you can update your credit card numbers. Easy peasy!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. We get a commission when you buy, and I wouldn’t have it here if I didn’t like it.

Already a subscriber? Yay you! Feel the itch to give us money anyway? YAY YOU!

Money for nothing