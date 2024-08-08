The 13 Best Stories Before I Had To Leave Work Early For Kamala Detroit! Tabs, Thurs., Aug. 8, 2024
Morning news roundup!
Let’s see how much tabs I can shovel at you before I have to LEAVE EARLY to KAMALA RALLY DETROIT! :D
Which Kamala shirt shall I wear, and which tattoos?
Amanda got to go to the Philly rally the day before I get to go to Detroit. Seems like she had a pretty, pretty, pretty good time! (I am not going to any Vance rally, Amanda “wins” that round.) (Salon)
A very good SER on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz! (The Play Typer Guy)
And a fabulous compilation of Tim Walz talkin at ya on the teevee! (Linda Sharp)
Alexandra Petri presents HELL ON EARTH! (Gift link Washington Post)
Are Democrats going to invest in the rurals? I mean, yes, they BEEN investing in the rurals policy-wise, will they try to activate them politically? David Bernstein feels good about it! (Good Politics Bad Politics)
Kimberle Crenshaw gives the intersectional Seal Of Approval to all your white dudes and white women answering the call, even if it does feel like it might be wrong somehow. (Vox) Similarly, Joan Walsh loved the hell out of those dudes. (The Nation)
Garrett Bucks is quite pleased to be pandered to, which is such a change for him as a white Midwestern male! But maybe a little less pandering? That would be good too. (The White Pages)
Whaaaaaat, Trump’s speech “hints” at cognitive impairment whaaaaaaat? (STAT News)
This is important, and it’s also why I think Trump is (or at least was) getting more young Black male voters than white liberals want to acknowledge: Trump’s going after angry, disaffected young men. And he’s getting them! (Ilyse Hogue at The Bulwark)
Science: Your cat is sad your dog died … and it didn’t get to kill it! Just kidding, your cat loves your dog, maybe. (The Guardian)
Dawwwwww, raccoon rescue! (Cambridge Day)
From the comments, re: wombats! (The Oatmeal)
PICTURE OF THE DAY!
Because they said we could use it :)
