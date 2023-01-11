Katie Porter is in it to win Dianne Feinstein's US Senate seat in 2024. Wonder if Dianne Feinstein knows. (I'M NOT BEING MEAN, I AM WONDERING.) (CNN)

Jeeeesus California, are you okay???????? — CNN

By the way, CNN would be happy to explain more to you about extreme weather and climate change, if you are an idiot who needs telling.

Hey, were the last eight years the warmest eight years on record, Axios? Okay thank you.

Your Kevin McCarthy listicle of What The Fuck Is Wrong With This Guy. (MSNBC)

Joe Biden's blue collar bet. Three big bills from the last Congress are set to help (mostly men though) people in the trades and manufacturing, instead of just telling them all to go back to college if they want a decent wage. And I think it's great. — Ron Brownstein at The Atlantic

Can anybody in the world explain to me the people who insist there should be more people unemployed (for the "economy" and "inflation") and then also try to limit unemployment checks because "lazy"? Besides "those people are evil and they suck"? Anyway, here's Larry Summers on his tropical beach. (Vice)

The rightwing harassment campaign of this doctor based on a fake "I LOVE COVID AND WANT TO KILL PEOPLE WITH THE VACCINE" tweet, which Twitter can't stem because Twitter doesn't want to. (NBC News)

Diamond of Diamond & Silkhas died. The only response to this allowed in the comments is none comment. And the only response to the "Give Send Go" request for your money for her memorial is none money.

John Deere folds FINALLY on "right to repair." Thanks for the bully pulpit, Joe Biden! (Ars Technica)

Oh cool cool, Rep. Matt Rosendale (y'all saw him last week out-Matt-Gaetzing Matt Gaetz in the House speaker elections) is pushing the Montana Lege even further to the right, while Gov. Greg Gianforte is the RINO moderate voice of reason. We got out of there in the damn nick of time. — Montana Free Press

Huh, bullets used to be regulated! Then the NRA came to their little innocent metal rescue. (The Trace)Shannon Watts is (well-deserved!) retiring from her gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action. Bless you, Shannon Watts. (Gift link Washington Post)

The Florida Lottery, starring Bari Weiss and Christopher Rufo. And then they were upon her. (Roy Edroso Breaks It Down)

Okay, lady going on and on about her Mediterranean Diet and what you wish you'd known sooner, I will click and read you. (It's a good diet! I like this website.) — Insider

A small portion of purchases made through this link goes to Wonkette, if you're buying from Amazon anyway!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

But really, we need cash money, if you're done with your shopping and are holding! We love you.

Want to just donate once?