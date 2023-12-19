The 76 Best Christmas Songs of All Time! Tabs, Tues., Dec. 19, 2023
Conservatives would love for you to grade Richard Nixon on a “didn’t actively try to overthrow the government” curve. Please don’t. The man was a bigoted anti-Semite and a crook, despite his very compelling counterargument: “I am not a crook.” (That always gave me a lot to think about.) (Politico)
Tricky Dick did sign the Endangered Species Act into law. A Republican president today would more likely sign a bill promoting the extinction of endangered species … for OIL and FREEDOM. (Vox)
Some companies will remove a bachelor’s degree requirement for certain jobs starting next year. This is good news in theory, but I admit I’m wary. It’s sort of like how Google and other hip places claim they don’t care about your resume — they just want people who are “good fits.” This usually doesn’t go well for applicants who aren’t white or men. Otherwise, though, yes, this seems like a good move. (Essence)
Candace McDuffie has kept a list of the worst Black conservatives ever. None have been nice. (The Root)
Here’s a segue: Clarence Thomas whined about his money problems to his rich friends who made sure to pay him off so he’d continue stinking up the Supreme Court. This is like mobsters keeping cops on the payroll. (ProPublica)
George Priest, a Yale Law School professor who has vacationed with Thomas and Crow, told ProPublica he believes Crow’s generosity was not intended to influence Thomas’ views but rather to make his life more comfortable. “He views Thomas as a Supreme Court justice as having a limited salary,” Priest said. “So he provides benefits for him.”
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez might’ve been working as an agent on behalf of Saudi Arabia. Of course. (Miami Herald)
What the hell is wrong with New York City Mayor Eric Adams? (I discuss further on my Substack.) (The New Republic)
Oliver Willis on the “vibecession” and what Democrats can counteract the narrative Republicans have promoted with willing media assistance. (Oliver Explains)
I obviously hope President Joe Biden wins re-election without issue and that he spends his victory speech dancing around shouting, “I told you so! I told you so!” I’d hire someone to dance with him on my behalf. However, the seeming overconfidence from the president’s campaign causes my Vulcan eyebrow to raise slightly. Even putting aside the polls, the approval ratings, the “vibes,” Biden is still likely running against a psychopath who’s prepared to unleash violence (again). (New York Magazine)
But here’s some good news: Presidential elections are no longer about who you like so much as who scares you shitless. This Monmouth poll shows that millions of voters who disapprove of Biden would choose him over President Klan Robe. (Monmouth)
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are suing that scumbag crap stain Rudy Giuliani for defamation (again) because he won’t stop defaming them. (AJC)
The fabulous Liz Dye gives Giuliani the dragging he deserves. (Law and Chaos)
Great to see people appreciating Batman Returns as the Christmas classic it’s always been. (Vox)
If you’re considering seeing Wonka, you’ll need to take a time machine to the theater so you can fully appreciate the 1980s-era fat jokes. Sweet Christ, why are we still doing this? It’s just not funny. It never was. (The Daily Beast)
Check out this profile of my friend and rising theatrical star, Charles Grant. (Oregon Arts)
“Spidey Bells” doesn’t appear on this greatest Christmas songs list. My son would disapprove. (Esquire)
The kid also enjoys “Up On The Housetop.” Chris Pine can swing.
It’s the first animated Christmas movie made specifically for television, and it has a great soundtrack: https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/mister-magoos-christmas-carol
You can bet that eliminating college degrees on some jobs that really don't require that level of education, or that do not consider several years experience in related work as comparable to a college degree in a totally unrelated field would not have happened without the current labor shortage. It always puzzled me why a degree in Eastern European history helped more than working as a clerk in the purchasing department for three years when hiring an purchasing officer. You need math and reading skills and the ability to communicate effectively, which some high school students don't have but some do. Just like some college grads in certain fields.
That said, the typical college grad is going to be more likely to have skills at an entry level in many white collar jobs than the typical high school graduate so when you had a surplus of applicants with college degrees canning applications without those degrees saved some time. But some of the high school grads, particularly if they have some community college courses, may be even better in certain positions. Which may be a problem for the art history major in many office type jobs. It's sort of like not using SAT or ACT test scores as the sole cut off on college admissions, unless you have a rich legacy daddy.