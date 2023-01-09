Amanda Marcotte on why they're fascists, working from Umberto Eco's definition. Yes, that's them! (Salon)

Kevin McCarthy has already lost. — Max Burns substack

"Defaulting on the national debt" isn't a threat for hostages; it's their actual goal, hoping that shutting down the government will rid us of the communist New Deal and the liberal consensus that sprang from it. (Heather Cox Richardson substack on McCarthy and his loons) I take it all back, Kevin McCarthy is hilarious. "This is the great part…. Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern." Oh wait, the rest of the post is horrific, until she gets to Hakeem Jeffries. HAKEEEEEEEM! (Heather Cox Richardson again)

Oh sweet, Brazil got it's own 1/6 with asshole Bolsonaro supporters. Lucky Brazil! (CNN)

What, the Montana Republican's measure to get rid of Native American reservations is "riddled with racial stereotypes"? That doesn't sound like Montana Republicans, AP!

Walgreens: Actually the bullshit shoplifting narrative was bullshit actually. (CNBC)

Hopeful climate story of the year: Airlines are starting to clean up their climate act? Well who knew, The New Republic!

I literally cannot imagine doing Instagram filter reaction videos (it explains at the link, and no I didn't know either, and it's snatched my very soul from wherever my soul should reside) for any of those hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars.Dance dance for the machine. (New Yorker)

2022's American Dialect Society word of the year is the suffix -ussy, which I had not hitherto heard. Thanks, I hate it.

Give some love to our dear Sharon, this story is some gothic crazy! (Algonquin on the Bayou)

Written Ice Age animal-mating calendars! Good job, cavepeople! Proud of you! — The Guardian

From the comments, LOOK AT THIS TINY HOUSE LOOK AT EVERY PICTURE SQUEEEEEEEE. (The Reader App)

I will look at your bar cabinets all day, Food and Wine.

