Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tza's avatar
Tza
7h

I've already seen posts on Substack from people who have or know someone who has lost their coverage because of this.

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
7hEdited

How did I miss that the Secret Service started investing GWAR this July for disemboweling Trump on stage, as GWAR does, because we are a vry srs cntry?

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