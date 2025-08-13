Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Open Thread Chat, Aug. 13. Kids + water = fun. https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/37950bec-fcfc-48fb-b883-e7d3cf08dbff

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

All because one teenager punched another teenager in the nose during a botched drug deal.

In my day that got you detention, not martial law. Whiny-ass titty babies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
810 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture