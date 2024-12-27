Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, America, how are you? That’s great. It’s time, once again, and I know you missed us, for tabs!

I have no idea why Mackenzie Scott’s charitable contributions are Elon Musk’s business, but I’m sure he’ll try to outlaw them, or at least take away her tax breaks. Still, fuck you: “Shortly after his comment, Scott announced an additional $640 million in donations to 361 organizations.” (Yahoo)

Of course he’s charging $100,000 to go to his prayer service, did you think he wouldn’t? (Religion News)

Liz Warren’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau going out (or at least into its quadrennial Republican administration coma) with a bang! Goddamn I love the CFPB. (CNN) And a second one, all fuck you Walmart, love, CFPB! (CFPB)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a climate superfund bill requiring Big Oil to fork over $75 billion in polluter payouts. So we got us a nice time! (New York Senate)

Joyce Vance says we should be screaming and yelling about Trump threatening to invade Panama and Greenland because make no mistake, that’s what he’s saying. (Joyce Vance)

Why do Catholic hospitals keep closing their maternity centers? For all the little babies. (Cascade PBS)

Vulture capital gonna eat up all your fast casuals, nom nom nom! (Business Insider)

Repossessed: prosthetic limb. Very worn. (CBS News)

Don’t forget to send this post to someone who needs to read it! It’s free! Share

Whose erections are we crypto-betting on today? (Decrypt)

Radley Balko has a good list of good journalism you can support. He forgot Wonkette, but I forgive him. (The Watch)

A great miracle happened to your friend Boogie Mama. She woke up lonely and made beautiful foods and drinks for all her friends. (Calculations Made Elsewhere)

A great miracle happened to your friend Miriam, too: She got up and left the husband who’d been hurting her in her brain. If you would like to help her (and, I know you people: her kitty!) in her new place, she’s got a cash.app under $magnificat88

While you’ve got your wallet out, I sure do like paying the staff and feeding the babies! If you are able!

Wonkette live forever button!

Since Evan’s doing it at his place, I thought I’d try it here too. Wonkette Venmo button aqui!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!