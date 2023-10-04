Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Oh my god, I can hardly breathe from laughing. House Barely Speaker Kevin McCarthy, GTFO! (AP)

Memories, all alone in the moonlight!

I’m going to have to go to bed and stop watching this absolute hilarity that is the Kevin McCarthy impeachment eventually, so here’s a liveblog from NBC News to keep you up to date. Nancy Mace, you saucy minx!

OK, Mace is somehow saying she threw Barely Speaker Kevin out the window because … abortion? Nobody believes you, Nancy Mace :) — Talking Points Memo

Kamala Harris swears in Laphonza Butler. (AP)

The great unsung hero of the extremely satisfying Trump fraud case is … Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? That’s right, I remember it now, her first big public hearings and how well-prepared and incisive she was instead of just hamming it up to the sound of her own voice like the rest of her colleagues did. Thank you for your service, young lady! — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Since when does Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself just because he’s ethically and politically compromised? John Roberts must really have him by the balls. (Talking Points Memo)

Ohio voters in three straight schoolboard elections finally had enough of the culture war bullshit and diverting resources from public schools to local politicos’ cronies. Well, guess what happened next. (David Pepper)

Orange (California) Unified may be recalling their horrifying culture warrior and anti-vax school board members. — Orange County Register

It is now illegal to have (privately funded! from a private program!) grants for just Black people or women, so. (The Root)

This poor lady :/ : “Turn off your cell phones on October 4th. The EBS is going to ‘test’ the system using 5G. This will activate the Marburg virus in people who have been vaccinated. And sadly turn some of them into zombies.” That is literally the plot of Halloween III.

I will eat the egg and miso breakfast soup, yes please thank you, Martha Stewart.

I want to know more about the Zelle pool scam and getting taken for thirty-one thousand dollars (or an entire Michigan Republican Party checking account). — Insider

