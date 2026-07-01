Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Honestly pretty surprised the Supreme Court declined to save their special boy from his millions and millions in damages payable to E. Jean Carroll. (Public Info) Like I know he already made $4 billion off the presidency, but he still gets mean mad! (Center for American Progress / Senate Democrats Oversight)

Okay, so the Court didn’t throw out all the citizen babies. But it did dignify this bullshit and make it a matter for debate, and they also weakened our legal protections by banning nationwide injunctions against very special old baby president. So fuck them entirely, some more. (Bad Faith Times) Damn Alito is really fucking crazy. Also Brett Kavanaugh seems quite dim. Jay Willis is not optimistic about the health of our Constitution! (Balls and Strikes)

Isn’t John Roberts embarrassed that he is being so obvious to anyone who thought about the Fed decision vs. the other government agencies decision for even one second? And why not? (Madiba Dennie at Balls and Strikes) A Children’s Treasury Understanding of the Separation of Powers. (The Fucking News)

This, positing that future Democratic presidents will also be the beneficiaries of the Supreme Court’s “unitary executive” hard-on, simply does not comport with Roberts Court history. (The Bulwark)

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From last week, Our Liz went into just what the Social Security “citizen” (not citizen) databases are and aren’t supposed to be and or do, and how the DOGE boys and Harmeet Dhillon and the postmaster general are trying to use them to disenfranchise just about everyone. Useful, you should read it. (Public Notice)

Okay.

“I don’t— know. I think it’s so— unimportant by compared to— by compared to the Save America Act. The housing bill is a bill that can get approved. They worked on it long and hard. It’s very— bipartisan. That means Democrats like it. And it’s uhhhhh— maybe— even— uhhhhh, it’s, it’s probably maybe more that way, they’re getting things that I wouldn’t necessarily agree to. Nobody knows more than housing in the history of the presidency, nobody, nobody, no— well like me, in housing. I made a lot of— I made a lot of money. I made a lot of money with housing.”

(Capitalization added) (Tiedrich)

The centrist Democrats gnashing and wailing about BUT SOCIALISM are hilarious. (Paul Waldman) And here’s this mortifying thing they signed yikes. (Promise to America)

Speaking of the scam economy, 404 Media will sell you a course on how fake it so you can sell courses, and we’re all on the private jet together! (404 Media) And speaking of those courses, I hate all the people in this article trying to live on “passive income,” but then it introduced us to a lady with cancer who can’t work full-time and she keeps falling for all their courses :( (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Never don’t read Caity Weaver.

Inevitably, as I nose my way through dead strangers’ belongings, my mind slips to my own estate sale, the one that will spring from my death. These thoughts follow a pattern: First, I am exhilarated by the thought of what a fantastic sale that will be, and long to attend it myself.

(The Atlantic)

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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