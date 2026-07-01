Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
1h

Peccary piglets! Your hed gif info here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-peck-of-precious-peclets

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3fdd533f-7f22-4daa-9021-27fe2b9ab991

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Martini Glambassador
1h

ROFL @ "(Capitalization added) (Tiedrich)"

But also, if you really wanted to get the spirit of Authentic Dumbass across, you'd need to randomly capitalize a few more words mid-sentence.

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