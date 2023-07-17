Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

You don’t understand. The Mississippi Attorney General, Lynn Fitch, needs information on your out of state abortion or gender hormones. So she can put you in jail! (Mississippi Free Press)

I keep trying to make “A Jew, a Black woman and a Latina walk into a bar” happen, and I just can’t get there. Anyway, Dahlia Lithwick analyzes the three lanes they’ve carved out for their Supreme Court dissents. So learned! Learned Hand. (Slate)

Senate Homeland Security Committee has a new report on no, seriously, FBI, what the fuck with the ignoring alllll the signs of January 6? (The House Select Committee on January 6 ignored it, because Liz Cheney wanted to aim all its fire on Trump. WHICH IS ALSO FAIR. But the FBI really shit the bed.) — Lawfare

Speaking of, Trump would like the courts to tell Fulton County DA Fani Willis NO INVESTIGATIONS, THEY ARE UNLEGAL. So that should work as well as all his other 1:30 a.m. court thingies. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DAMN that’s a lot of ads)

This is absolutely bizarre. The Biden administration is backing away from the nomination for the top gig for its acting cyber director, a Black woman who

[a]s acting director, [Kemba] Walden oversaw the rollout of the administration’s national cyber strategy. This week, she released its implementation plan. She has spearheaded the development of the first National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, which is expected to be released shortly. And last month, she issued guidance with the White House budget director to all federal agencies on aligning their 2025 cybersecurity spending with the cyber strategy’s priorities.

So basically, she’s extraordinarily competent and knows her shit, but she has … personal debts. Not unpaid personal debts, just a mortgage and credit card debt from paying her kids’ tuition. And the administration thinks it won’t be able to get her through her confirmation hearings, because some shadowy member of the Federalist Society hasn’t paid them off for her, we guess. — Gift link Washington Post

Shout-out to all my 50-year-olds who just got emailed that their 20 years of student loan payments are coming to an end! (Shy just got his notice; at $500 a month, ours would not have been paid off, STILL, until 2039. Dok just got his notice too. He cried a lot.)

Oh, Tucker Carlson flew to Romania to lament with Andrew Tate that his arrest for rape and sex trafficking is somehow unjust? Well imagine that. (Angry White Men)

Do you have the long COVID gene? (According to RFK Jr. — wonklink! — Jewish and Chineses need not inquire.) (Nature)

Oh no, the royals are charging each other rent and miffing each other oh no they are so miffed. King Charles particularly is miffed that his son, the bald one who used to be so handsome when he was 17, is charging him for topiary upkeep, and Jesus Christ, Shut the Chuck Up. (Daily Mail)

I guess words won’t describe that house interior to me, Digg, so I’ll just have to look at your pictures! Wait a minute, it’s that one? I already showed you guys that one two years ago, when I was moving to Detroit and looking at every single house on Zillow. Get with the times, DIGG!!!

Jane Birkin, 1946-2023.

