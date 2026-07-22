Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

We are made of stars, some with hearts that make the light all the more brilliant. I’m choosing to believe that a little bit of Fukui’s stardust lives on in Wonkette grandbabies, his organ donation recipients, and all the young Black women coders he proudly helped mentor.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
2h

Gav Ashdown was truly one of a kind, I am lucky to have had him for a friend. Most of my memories of him are of him making me laugh.

Second star to the right, Gav, and don't lift on Turn Three.

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