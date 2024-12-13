Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Maybe it’s good Chris Wray is quitting the FBI, considering the fuck-all he did to prep for January 6. Well, okay, it’d be good if he were quitting to make way for someone who isn’t a wannabe head of the Stasi. (AP / Inspector General report)

Four out of five dentists Americans agree: Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard can go suck eggs! (AP)

Holy shit, read this Kevin Kruse on the damage department heads can cause till the end, for the Monkey’s Paw AIYEEE! (Campaign Trails)

Goddamn, I already miss Joe Biden’s FCC. (Boing Boing)

This by SER about Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter, and why it was completely called for, is excellent. (Public Notice) The FBI informant who made up a bunch of shit about Joe and Hunter pleads guilty. Bet he’ll be the first Trump pardon after the January 6 rioters! (CNN)

With Manchin and Sinema’s latest (and last?) bullshits, a blast to the past when she announced she had had quite enough of us, thank you :) (Defector)

Montana’s state supreme court still being awesome, still hurting Republicans’ feelings by unanimously ruling that transness is proactively protected by the right to privacy in the state constitution. (Chris Geidner)

Yes, you can end up with amputated limbs if your miscarriage goes septic. No, Idaho doesn’t care. (Jezebel)

Trans archival researchers: GRANTS! (Link!)

Caitlin Clark said something about the WNBA that absolutely nobody could possibly take offense to. Aw fuck, here comes Megyn Kelly. (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

These “media bias” charts, again, argh blech! (Public Enlightenment)

BIG ol’ solar farms! (LA Times)

Being in a union makes you die less: Science! (Science Direct)

Our Robyn did a podcast, about Wicked and Judy Garland and big gay show tunes! (Feast of Fun)

EVAN POPS IN! At my Friday place, I didn’t talk only about Pete Hegseth this week. I also talked about Texas Dildo Cops AND ALSO I TALKED ABOUT WICKED JUST LIKE ROBYN DID! Come by, read, share, subscribe if you haven’t! [The Moral High Ground]

There was a real life Lord of the Flies, and all the boys were kind and friendly and nobody killed Piggy at all! (Old Guardian)

