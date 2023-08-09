Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador

Good morning and good day, we are sore disappointed because we haven’t seen near enough right-wing MAGA sadness over that video that’s going around, you know the one. But maybe it just hasn’t hit the “FW:fw:fw:FW:FW:FW:fw:fw:” email circuit yet.

Republicans in Ohio held a panic referendum to try to scam voters into changing the law so it would require a 60 percent vote to change the state constitution. Why? Because there’s an abortion rights vote in November, and every time THE PEOPLE vote on abortion, THE PEOPLE tell rightwing fascist Christian fuckfaces to GTFO. Guess what happened with Issue 1 in Ohio? [Washington Post]

Oh no, is Vivek Ramaswamy a secret WOKE? [Wall Street Journal]

Florida is going to make the children get permission slips to use nicknames. [Insider]

Florida is also going to ban some Shakespeare because woke slut perverts Romeo and Juliet won’t stop Pizzagating each other. [Salon]

When’s that Georgia indictment coming? Prob next week. [New York Times]

Want to read about how politicians on both sides of the aisle are trying to help the tens of thousands of Afghan people who resettled in the United States, but two Republican primo shitholes, Senators Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton, are making that damn near impossible, for stupid, bigoted reasons? [Bulwark]

It’s one thing to be a Republican dumbshit who falls for headlines from The Onion. It’s a thing. There are entire websites and articles dedicated to it. It’s entirely another to be so stupid you fall for headlines from the Babylon Bee. Oh my God. That’s not even real satire, or funny. It’s literally just grunting pigfucker bigot words that appeal to people easily amused by things like that. Meh, OK, now yeah we see how Rick Scott fell for it. [Florida Politics]

Elon. Trump. Resentment. A few-months-old article from The Atlantic that we used the other day as a source without reading it in full! Now let’s read it in full! (Obv. it’s about guys like Trump and Elon who have lots of money but what they really crave is for people to respect them and think they are cool, and not just any people, but cool people. Which never gonna fuckin’ ever happen, because they suck ass and all the cools will always hate them.) [Atlantic]

Has this thing about how Russia has REALLY snowed over the American anti-imperialist left been in Tabs before? Probably! But not this week! Anyway, yeah basically Imperialist Russia plays on the anti-imperialist inclinations of certain leftists (Cornel West is in the illustration for the article) and imprints on them. America empire bad! Russia not empire! Russia must be OK! It’s dumb as shit. [Salon]

This is a week old but here’s a Bulwark on the “three battles raging in Ukraine. [Bulwark]

We have been hearing really good things (from our brother) about this Vacation Bible School podcast done by a guy named Jason Kirk. He also has a newsletter, and writes about sports and religion. Click and you will know within one second whether it’s up your alley or not, but if you are in any way a recovering Christian/evangelical/Catholic/fundamentalist, reckon it might be. [Vacation Bible School / Jason Kirk newsletter]

OK, is that enough things? Because we have not personally weighed in on Sinead O’Connor, but we have many many many feelings on it, here is “Three Babies.”

And because I was at this show a couple weeks ago, in oh, fourth row center, here is Tori Amos doing “Crucify” at Red Rocks.

