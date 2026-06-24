Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
6h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/spotty-belly-nibbles

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/38bcd5a8-32d8-4ce1-8a3b-5e323ff0b803?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy
5hEdited

Well shit, the PBS American Experience Documentary Stonewall Uprising suddenly is no longer available to watch on PBS! It has also been made unavailable on their YouTube channel. Only available by renting it on Prime. Now if I were a suspicious type I would find this very suspicious considering this is the final week of Pride. I have to scramble and find something else for us to watch. ETA: Thanks to the Estivating Hibernian who found an Internet Archive link we are back on for Stonewall Uprising this Saturday.

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