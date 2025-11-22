Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crystalclear12's avatar
Crystalclear12
6h

Schadenfreude Saturday: apparently several of the DOGEbros are now worried they may face criminal charges and Musk won't protect them.

Ha, I say, ha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
6h

Aw, poor JD. Maybe Usha will let you have some quality time with the ottoman to make you feel better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
636 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture