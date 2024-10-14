Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trump went on a bad tear, a not funny, deeply disturbing one, about using the Alien Enemies Act to throw everybody he doesn’t like into camps or out of the country, citizens or not. This is what that is and what it does. (NYU Brennan Center)

And then he did this.

Former president Donald Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday that he is worried about the prospect of unspecified actions by what he dubbed “radical left lunatics” on Election Day, urging that the National Guard or U.S. military be deployed on American soil against those he labeled “the enemy from within.”

So. (Gift link Washington Post)

If you opened your Friday afternoon post roundup newsletter, you have already been delighted by this wonderful Harris response ad to Trump freaking out on Detroit. If not: He should be so gottdamn lucky.

I’m sorry to do this to you, but Bill Kristol said something correct. And Barack Obama was wrong. (The Bulwark)

How Kamala Harris’s home health care plan for olds will help Black families and women. People are absolutely plotzing! (The Grio)

Are you freaking out about the polls? Stop it. We’re fine. The Hopium guy says so. (Annoying autoplay at link, he should stop that!) Or if you want what he said aggregated and without the autoplay, here it is at NJ.com. You want my entirely non-expert vibes-based opinion on where we stand in the swing states? I’m glad you asked! I trust Arizona more than I trust Nevada, North Carolina is nobody knows WHAT the fuck is going to happen as everybody’s digging out, Georgia we would win if they weren’t throwing everybody off the rolls (still might maybe but it’s a hard one!), and Kamala Harris wins Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Just no question. There now you feel better (or worse)!

It is flatly against the law to “clean” the voting rolls within 90 days of an election. The DOJ is now suing Virginia. (WTOP)

Marc Caputo and Greg Sargent talk about why the Nikki Haley voters going for Kamala Harris is believable, and they transcribed it so you don’t have to listen to “podcast”! (The New Republic)

This NYT story on Trump screaming at his billionaire donors that they better pay more the fuck up is crazy! I gift link you!

LOLGOP on how the New York Times and Frank Luntz are laundering GOP talking points about irregular voters. I don’t give to any PACs except Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List, and Gabby Giffords, but the Movement Voter Project they talk about here, acting as a “mutual fund” for local races that can make a difference, seems worth your while. (The Cause) The New York Times’s Michael Barbaro played stupid on the Times’s dueling Trump and Harris heds from last week. Margaret Sullivan took the time to point out go fuck yourself. (Sullivan)

Holy shit, this fishing boat captain found in the ocean clinging to a cooler after Hurricane Milton YOW. (NBC News)

LOL the Daily Show.

Black and Latina women are leading unions. Cool as hell. (AP)

Maria Bartiromo insists that schools are too doing gender surgeries on children. “It’s a real thing!” (Media Matters)

Twenty best SNL sketches ever is fun (The Guardian) but The Question Is Moot.

Witches for Kamala …

