Despite the fact that I work remotely, I am a person who frequently leaves her apartment. I’m not saying this to judge agoraphobes or those who perhaps cannot do this for other reasons, I’m just stating it as a fact. I go outside, I walk around my neighborhood, I walk around other people’s neighborhoods, I go to the zoo, I schlep around Nordstrom Rack, try on 57 dresses and buy zero, I go to the bar — it’s all very exciting. When I am doing this, I see a lot of people, sometimes talk to a few. Some of them have children, some do not. I see people pushing carriages, I see people … not doing that, I guess. One thing I see literally zero people doing, however, is worrying about whether or not women they don’t know are having babies or not. No one fucking cares, on account of how it is not their business and they have other things going on in their lives.

This is an issue that I must say is very, very exclusive to terminally online right-wingers. Like 90 percent of their other nonsense, it originated with incels and white supremacists and Christian extremists and Groypers and has since spread to their Vice Presidential nominees and their creepy internet celebrities.

JD Vance, in fact, has been whining about “childless cat ladies” for years, claiming that women who don’t have children are “miserable at their own lives and the choices they’ve made” and have “no direct stake” in the future of the country. Here he is attacking Harris for that very reason just a few years ago.

Oh, you wanna talk about people with no stake in the future of the country? How about all those born-again Christians who, despite having 19 kids and counting, think it’s offensive to take care of the environment because Jesus is coming back to apocalypse us all any day now? Or Republicans who don’t want to spend money on childcare or healthcare or education? Because I don’t think they’re doing that “for the children.”

But I digress! All of yesterday, weirdos on the Right freaked out over the fact that Harris doesn’t have children and, uh, that she probably even had sex before she got married in 2014 (WOAH IF TRUE!). They’ve been obsessed with this narrative that “she slept her way to the top” by having dated Willie Brown for about a year or so while he was separated from his wife. Also maybe by having dated Montel Williams? I guess?

One of the loudest voices on this front was one Laura Loomer — whom I might note is unmarried and childless her own damn self.

On social media, Loomer wrote:

It's time for Republicans to start talking about Kamala Harris's sexual history and the reason why she likely doesn't have any children of her own. I'm willing to bet she's had so many abortions that she damaged her uterus. A woman who has no biological children of her own should not be allowed to make decisions in the White House for your children. Republicans need to run with this messaging and ask why a woman with no kids of her own and just a scarred up uterus is so obsessed with wanting to kill your babies. Kamala has zero investment in the future but she wants to determine our future.

Yes, definitely. Republicans should absolutely run with this messaging. Look! Milo’s doing it! You know, that guy who has been so very relevant in the years since he went on Bill Maher and suggested that child molesting priests were no big.

A woman had sex and I’M TELLING!

Well, they are well on their way to capturing the votes of the 3.3 percent of Americans who abstained from sex until they were married — presuming that none of them have had fertility issues or chose not to have children for other reasons.

If these people were remotely capable of empathy, it might occur to them that there are, actually, a lot of reasons why a woman might not have children of her own. Sure, for one woman it could be choice. Perhaps for another, it could be that she really is an evil Jezebel whore who focused on her career and other things in her life instead of fulfilling her purpose as an incubator.

For another still, it could also be that, for whatever reason, she actually can’t have children.

Approximately 11 percent of women (and nine percent of men) in this country have fertility problems — which, coincidentally, is why the right’s flirtation with “IVF is murder” has gone over like a lead balloon.

This would not be new territory for Loomer, who has shown a fondness for attacking other women for their health issues. Previously, she attacked Casey DeSantis by accusing her of “exaggerating” her bout with breast cancer in order to win votes for her husband. Like, I really fucking hate Ron DeSantis. I do. I would argue that I probably hate Ron DeSantis a whole lot more than Laura Loomer hates Ron DeSantis. But I’m also not a psychopath who yells at people for not having cancer the way I’d prefer they have cancer. That’s fucking weird.

It’s not normal to care about people’s personal choices in this way, which is why you don’t see me chiming in with the criticisms of Loomer’s adjustments to her face. It’s not my face so it’s not my business. If she feels she looks good like that, if she’s happy, more power to her (in that area and that area only). I will also not criticize Loomer, who has never been married, for still being a virgin at the age of 31 (which she must be, given how she attacks other women who have had premarital sex). That, too, is a choice that does not affect me.

Isn’t it just so freeing to mind one’s own damn business?

That being said, I’m actually not mad at the fact that the Right is so terminally online that they think it’s normal to yell at women for having had sex or for not being baby factories. It shows how unbelievably out of touch they are. Next thing you know, they’ll be echoing the edgelords who want to #RepealThe19th or ban pornography or rail against masturbation, all of which should go over very well with the kind of people who have no damn idea what a Groyper or a Tradwife is.

