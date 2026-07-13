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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
6h

LMAO . . .

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝

‪@sundaedivine.lol

I just called the Senate switchboard and asked to speak with Lindsey Graham just to hear the operator tell me he doesn't work there anymore.

11:11 AM · Jul 13, 2026

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LINDA ADAMS's avatar
LINDA ADAMS
6h

I'm so sorry about Harley. Dogs are always there to greet us and love us without judgment, and it makes their passing especially hard.

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