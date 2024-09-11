Taylor Swift Instagram

The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. Pop star and accused witch Taylor Swift has delivered her official endorsement … and, incredibly enough, it’s for Donald Trump!

Kidding! It very obviously is not!

On Instagram, Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, writing:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.



Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.



I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.



I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.



With love and hope,



Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

I think we all assumed things would go this way. Hell some of us were even convinced that Swift was going to show up at the DNC to sing a duet with Beyoncé on the final night.

That being said, I think it’s probably smart of her to do it after the debate, so that it looks like a thing she seriously considered and thought about, rather than the most incredibly obvious choice in the history of the world. Which, you know, it is.

Given her history of driving enormous surges in voter registration, I would not question her political acumen when it comes to mobilizing voters (or, really, mobilizing anyone to do anything). It seems fair to say that she knows what she’s doing and we should really just be grateful that she is doing it for good and not for evil.