Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Wait a minute, what was that in the debate when Trump said he talked to Putin about Putin’s “dream” of invading Ukraine? What was that? (Heather Cox Richardson)

So while a lot of The Discourse is focusing on Joe Biden dropping out … ??? PROFIT! I’m reminded of the US Senate debate between Kamala Harris and Rep. Loretta Sanchez, which was hilarious. Basically Sanchez pulled an hourlong Katie Britt but weirder, and Kamala Harris won election with two-thirds of the vote by being a serious, sober normal person. Got an hour? Fuck it why not!

I tend to think of The Fucking News as a GRRR BIDEN guy, from the Left. But his take on the debate HOOBOY was actually really heartening. (Not as heartening as the next day’s Raleigh rally, which surely you’ve watched and shared by now.) (The Fucking News)

Several of you have recommended this Lawrence O’Donnell, which … that guy just goes forever! If you haven’t already spent an hour watching Kamala absolutely body Loretta Sanchez, you could spend an hour or whatever on this! Oh, only 20 minutes? That’s not like him! (MSNBC)

Interesting, Amy Coney Barrett had two dissents last week where she pushed back forcefully on John Roberts pretending not to know how to read and making up alternative facts. (Fischer)

Didn’t stop her from voting to overturn Chevron though! Long splainer on what the Supreme Court overruling Chevron means on everything from the Internet to the environment. (The Verge)

Chris Geidner explains the case coming today which could blow Chevron wider, so that any company bound by any regulation, no matter how old, could challenge it in court? Cool cool. (Lawdork)

Can’t read past the paywall? Neither can I, and we have a subscription (I think it only lets one of us in at a time). This subhed though I THINK is all you need to know: “The justices accidentally, repeatedly referenced laughing gas in a disastrous ruling before declaring that judges know better than agency regulators.” (Rolling Stone)

Ron DeSantis says state can’t stop people from swimming in shit. So that’s like Chevron too kind of! (Newsweek)

I am really glad the AP is covering stuff like this, “Ten Commandments. Multiple variations. Why the Louisiana law raises preferential treatment concerns.” Of course, they could have just linked to Robyn a week and a half ago and been done! It’s good though, probably more people read the AP than read Wonkette I guess.

Make Wonkette more popular than the AP. Share

GLAAD displeased with the New York Times just lying like crazy about trans health care. (GLAAD)

KELP! Can it save American shellfish? Can it do … other climate change related stuff too? (Civil Eats)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published AD BLOCK!

Have you bought your Wonkette merch today?

Wonkette merch!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. We get a commission when you buy, and I wouldn’t have it here if I didn’t like it.

This is not a link to buy anything, it is a button, for give us money.

Give us money button!