Running against the Trump/Clarence Thomas ticket. (Jamison Foser)

Joe Biden has never wanted to expand the Supreme Court. Time to do it anyway, and be legends. (The New Republic) Or the much shorter argument, from Joan McCarter. (Daily Kos) Kevin Kruse would like to do some history at you, about why FDR’s unsuccessful court-packing plan was completely different from current calls to unfuck the Court. (Kruse) Lord please give me a Democratic House and make AOC the head of the Judiciary Committee.

From a couple of weeks ago, but how Newsmax-pilled grandpa Alito thinks Old Tyrant Joe is deleting all the antivax Facebook posts. It’s because he’s brain-poisoned. (Balls and Strikes)

It’s like when the last bulwark against tyranny was Teen Vogue, but this time it’s the cretins at the Supreme Court having to fend off an angry Scientific American.

Nebraska idiots mad about their town’s free electric school bus (acid test). I see what I did there. (Gift link New York Times)

Thanks to the funding boost from Joe Biden’s IRA, the IRS has now collected one BILLION dollars from “hundreds” of rich fucks who weren’t paying their taxes. That’s a lot of taxes per rich fuck! (Gift link Washington Post)

I think SER is right about we really shouldn’t be deriding Stormy Daniels. (The Play Typer Guy)

Oh my god, elephants have funerals and bury their dead, sometimes traveling up to two days to do so. Elephaaaaaaaaants. (Smithsonian mag)

So the car-breaker-inner man accused of killing Samantha Woll in Detroit — a half block from the girls’ school, like a week after October 7, I was dying — is already on trial and … am I just too easily persuadable, or does it really sound like he didn’t do it??? (Free Press)

On the immorality and extractive practices of fine dining, via “The Bear.” (Defector)

How do we not all have a car-buyer consultant who flies in to tell the car dealership they are being ILLEGAL and UNWIND THAT SALE? Great piece from David Dayen about the FTC’s new CARS rule, and the lawsuits attacking it from your friendly asshole neighborhood car dealer, at The American Prospect.

