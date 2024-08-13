The Olympics. Tabs gifs by yr pal Martini Glambassador!

Ummmmmm, kind of feel like it’s not getting a lot of attention that Ukraine literally has invaded Russia. LOL. [Washington Post / Washington Post]

Why are things like “dentures” and "lisp” and “Thuffering Thuccotash!” and “Ron DeSantis” trending on Twitter? Well, apparently Donald Trump’s Twitter mutual dong-honking sesh with Elon Musk went poorly. We hear Trump had a really pronounced lisp and sounded like a fucking loser and an idiot. [RawStory]

We’re starting to get more of a good look at how Trump and MAGA plan to try to overthrow the government, attack America and steal the election in 2024. It’s not good. [Guardian]

That former Colorado elections official Tina Peters was found guilty of election tampering, ha ha. [Washington Post]

Project 2025 made How To Fascism For Dummies training videos? Surprise. [Talking Points Memo]

I was out at the end of last week so didn’t have a chance to promo the latest edition of my Friday newsletter. Well, now I am! It’s about how the real reason Tim Walz triggers the MAGA boys so much is that he is the literal negation of their fake loser sad masculinity, and is the man they can never be. Come over, read, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

You know that thing where you are a guy and your brother is like “I AM A PROPHET WHO HAS VISIONS ABOUT DONALD TRUMP!” and you are like “Sure, Jeremiah” and he is like “SHUT UP JOSIAH” and you shut up Josiah about it before but now you’re not shut up Josiah-ing about it anymore? [Christian Post]

This controversy over whether America’s Jordan Chiles should have that bronze gymnastics medal (it was revoked) or Romania’s Ana Barbosu should have it (she’s the one it was originally awarded to, before Chiles’s coach challenged the score) is NUTS. [Washington Post]

Hey you guys, the New York Times says Trump fans don’t believe the hype about Kamala Harris, yep that’s the journalism they did that day. [New York Times]

The New York Times is really horrible at journalism, but it posts the occasional good recipe. I made this one-pot tofu and broccoli thing last night, I liked it. [New York Times recipes]

This is a good and easy chicken noodle soup too, for throwin’ together. Dill, not parsley. Always use dill, not parsley. Unless you’re just wantin’ to use both, in which case invite parsley to your party, I don’t give a fuck. [New York Times]

OK that’s 11 stories, the official number for tabs, at least when I write it. If you want to read more things, GET YOUR OWN INTERNET.

