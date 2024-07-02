Good morning, Wonkers, here is some news.

Hurricane Beryl has reportedly devastated the nation of Grenada, with the island of Carriacou being “flattened.” Last time we checked it was a Cat 5. [CNN]

Congrats to the Trump boys on inking a hotel deal with Saudi Arabia. What did it take? Those Art Of The Deal Trump sales skills? Old-fashioned elbow grease? Some nuclear schematics Dad grabbed from Mar-a-Lago before the feds could come confiscate them? We are just asking. [MeidasTouch]

Wow New York Times, really putting lipstick on the violently sharting pig there, aren’t you? “Ruling Slows Trump Election Case but Opens Door to Airing of Evidence.” Oh really, you sad loser hacks that literally no real aspiring journalist wants to be like anymore? Did God close a door but open a window? Did your journalism skills fall out of it? Fuck. [New York Times]

President Joe Biden, who is the president, spoke to the United States last night, with his mouth, and condemned the illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court’s ruling giving Donald Trump the green light to go full Hitler if he becomes president again. Of course, he didn’t use words quite that strong, but nobody does. [New York Daily News]

The convicted felon thinks he can get his New York porn peener payoff conviction overturned now. Unfortunately, all that happened when he was a candidate. Bilious sack of shit. [New York Times]

Uh, so Victoria Spartz, that fucking batshit Indiana GOP rep originally from Ukraine? Well, she brought a gun to the airport. [Indianapolis Fox 59]

Want to talk about less depressing things, like all the conservatives who showed their asses and had hilarious temper tantrums during Pride month? That’s what I did at my Friday newsletter place this week! Subscribe if you haven’t and share with everyone you’ve ever met! [The Moral High Ground / Audio version]

The New York Times may not be a real newspaper anymore — obviously — but hey, here is a recipe for “how to hot dog.” Can we trust them to hot dog? Fuck, probably not. [New York Times]

If you are anywhere near where Sarah McLachlan is doing her 30th anniversary Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tour — which at this point looks like the remaining dates are Arkansas, Texas, and Canada, so if you’re close to the northern border — GO GO GO GO GO. We went this past weekend in Nashville and, well … well! Also Feist opened, which was also lovely. [Sarah McLachlan]

SPEAKING OF NASHVILLE, if you’re into fragrance, there’s a really fuckin’ cool fragrance house out of there called Ranger Station. Found it in Miami at a little shop, the owner was wearing it, fell in love with the ones we bought, decided to visit their place in 12 South in Nashville and y’all, it’s just really stellar stuff. Colognes, bath and body, candles, the whole bit. We are currently wearing the High Horse and layering Cowboy on top of it. Check their store locator to find out where to buy it near you. [Ranger Station]

OK that’ll do ya. Time to move on and talk about more hellacious bad news, probably.

Whee.

