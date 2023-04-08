Happy Weekend!

This weekend, I bring you another neat thing I found over at on the r/obscuremedia subreddit — a full 50 minute set from The Shirts, because Annie Golden is awesome and I just feel that we do not talk about her enough as a society.

Annie Golden & The Shirts '79 www.youtube.com



If you're not super into punk or musical theater, you probably know Golden as Norma (the one who didn't talk, except for one episode when she sang) from "Orange is the New Black."



Orange Is the New Black - Norma Sings Scene (S1E13) | Rotten Tomatoes TV www.youtube.com



However! When OINTNB first came out, I shrieked upon seeing her because I grew up listening to her sing, both on the soundtrack to Hair (she sang "Frank Mills" in the movie, but although she was in the Broadway production, the person who originally sang the song was Martha Plimpton's mom, who was actually playing a different character because the show and movie have entirely different plot lines) ...

Annie Golden performs Frank Mills (Actors Fund Hair in Concert) www.youtube.com



She also — and far more importantly in my opinion — originated the role of Squeaky Fromme in Sondheim's Assassins, singing the very romantic duet, "Unworthy of Your Love" with John Hinckley Jr, played by Greg Germann, whom I gather was on Ally McBeal. This is a terrible video of her performance but the fact that it exists at all is pretty cool.

Assassins - Original 1990 NY Cast - Unworthy of Your Love - Greg Germann, Annie Golden www.youtube.com



SUCH A JAM.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

