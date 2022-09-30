If you have a copy of my dumb book,you know that I used to be pro-life. But even then (it faded! before it turned on a dime!), I thought abortions should be not only free for minors, they should come with a goddamn iPod. (It was very long ago!) Anyway, more minors had to flee Ohio to obtain abortions after they were raped. Also: women with cancer who were denied treatment because it would damage the fetus. O sweet Jesus. (Dispatch)

On Arizona's pre-statehood abortion ban, now for the 21st century! — Herald Review

SHOCKER! Oleg Deripaska never delivered his billion (?) dollar aluminum plant to Kentucky to bribe Mitch McConnell to close his eyes to Trump's Russia "hoax." Hahahahaha, instead Kentucky paid for it. (WDRB)

How to get student loan debt forgiveness! Teen Vogue, not afraid to be servicey!

This is a beautifully written story: How FDR's best friend, Henry Morgenthau Jr., tried to get him to Save the Jews. (Politico Mag)

Awww are you feeling neglected by your managers? Would you like them to take you to lunch sometimes, or perhaps see them for the first time ever in the years that you've worked there? Have you and your coworkers considered talking loudly about joining a union? (HuffPost)

Hmmmm, have they considered not doing that?

GOP leaders, congressional aides and business groups are preparing for a potential "nightmare scenario" next year if House Republicans take back the majority: a debt limit showdown reminiscent of the near-crisis in 2011.

— Axios

Remember those old movie ad quotes, like "the greatest!" and the full review was "the greatest abortion of a film ever made"? That, Republicans on Evan McMuffin edition. I wonder if he knows they pulled this shit the whole time he was a Republican as well? (McMullin campaign)

This at Vox is very good on Marilyn Monroe, author of her own image. I think I will not be watching the movie, Blonde , it riffs off of because CHRIST TRIGGER WARNING AIYEE!

We see Marilyn ecstatic in a threesome, and we see her writhing in agony during an abortion forced on her unwilling body, not once but twice. We see a rapid, violent closeup of her vagina being opened up by a pair of forceps. We see her sexually assaulted, beaten and tormented by her lovers. We see her miscarry. We see her covered in vaginal blood.

Thanks, Blonde , I'm good!

What are people stealing today? What aren't people stealing today! — Indignity substack

Emily Nunn has a spicy couscous salad for you today at Department of Salad. Everybody else remembers Couscous, the Algerian Detective, right?

Hey Cleveland! You didn't forget about tomorrow's (Saturday's) 2 p.m. WONKMEET! at the Boss Dog Brewery in Cleveland Heights, did you? (We're also in town a day early, if you're just dying to see us!) You have my email, you just have to find it ;)

These brides are honestly upsetting. (Tasty Area)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Love your Wonkette? Keep us going forever please!

Want to just donate once?