The Supreme Court — the right-wing, fascist Supreme Court — has decided that Donald Trump’s Nazi kidnappings to El Salvador may recommence under the bullshit Alien Enemies Act, BUT they all agree that — in theory at least — due process must be given? In theory? So that’s good? In theory? Surprise, Donald Trump is taking it as a total exoneration, we mean victory. [AP / Steve Vladeck / Aaron Reichlin-Melnick]

America’s most subservient bootlicker Speaker Mike Johnson says he’s going to give Daddy “space” to destroy the earth with his tariffs. You see, in. Mike Johnson’s hierarchical world, Trump is above him, and he’s not allowed to question Daddy. Daddy makes the rules. Daddy is the boss. Mike Johnson loves Daddy. Daddy knows best. Daddy. [Politico]

“The resilient group used 40 different pitchers — the most ever by an eventual World Series championship team. They had to go and get them. I don’t know how they got them and where they got them, but they got them because they won. All year, the Dodgers faced down adversity. You entered the playoffs battered and bruised, but not broken. When you ran out the healthy arms — you ran out of really healthy — they had great arms, but they ran out. It’s called sports. It’s called baseball in particular; and pitchers, I guess you could say, and really particular.” That’s Donald Trump explaining sports to the Dodgers yesterday. Bet they’re glad somebody with such a good brain was able to explain to them that “It’s called sports. It’s called baseball in particular.” [JoeMyGod]

Rep. Nancy Mace’s utter breakdown continues, with her releasing an unhinged video directed at all her “evil” and “hateful” and “fake” constituents calling her office and protesting and being generally disagreeable. She calls them “deranged town hall fakers.” Remember, not even Mace’s own Republican colleagues like her. [Daily Beast]

Here’s a very good one about how Donald Trump’s campaign “against” anti-Semitism is, itself, anti-Semitic. [Atlantic]

At my Friday place this week, I lost it at fucking Joe Rogan, who is thiiiiiis close to asking all the right questions about Donald Trump’s Nazi human trafficking of innocent people to slave prison in El Salvador. Thiiiiiiiiiis close. But yet soooooooo far away, in that special way only idiots like Joe Rogan can be. Come by! If you haven’t subscribed, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Jonathan Last from the Bulwark with the light reading. “America Is A Powder Keg.” [Bulwark]

Jesse Watters thinks Trump’s tariffs are MANLY and that when you sit behind a computer screen it turns you into a woman, “studies have shown this, studies have shown this.” Bless his heart. Jesse, are you OK? Is there something you need to talk about with a policeman or a grownup or a licensed therapist? Something you’re insecure about? [Media Matters]

Oh great, now they’re literally bringing a certain kind of wolves back from extinction, they’re called “dire wolves.” What’s next, kids identifying as dire wolves and demanding to be addressed as “HOOOOUUUUUWWWWWWWWWWWWWL!!!!11!!” at school? Wolves identifying as people and demanding to use the urinals in people bathrooms? Hashtag science, hashtag woke, hashtag your mother is a dire wolf. [Time]

Did you know Elton John and Madonna were feuding? OK well they’re not anymore. [New York Times]

Hilarious comedian Matteo Lane — who is Italian, Mexican, Irish and gay and speaks several languages and is just in general brilliant — has written a cookbook. Sorry, a “cookbook.” It’s called Your Pasta Sucks, and it is exactly what it sounds like. My copy came in the mail the day it came out, it’s great. [Matteo Lane]

Speaking of, Matteo would probably hate this Mark Bittman recipe for a creamy, one-pot chicken and mushroom pasta situation — you will know why if you read his “cookbook” — but it turned out fantastic. Take your time with it, and in step three where it says “adjust your seasonings,” this is your cue to have fun and do whatever you think sounds fun with seasonings. Mine went in a Greek direction. [New York Times]

Editrix Rebecca will be on the Tavis Smiley show today! Deets: 9-10 Pacific/12-1 Eastern; KBLA 1580 AM in Los Angeles or live stream at KBLA1580.com. Best get to listenin’!

OK that’s enough bye.

