Wonkette

Wonkette

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gallbladder's avatar
gallbladder
3h

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞’𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝟓𝟔 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐞 𝐯. 𝐖𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭!

Party of pro-life, people.

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zuludaddy (seamonkey!)'s avatar
zuludaddy (seamonkey!)
3h

sorry sorry off topic,

but yet another stick in the eye for the current occupant of the White House, as Revolution Wind goes online at capacity, making the electric out of wind for hundreds of thousands of humans:

https://whatsupnewp.com/2026/11/revolution-wind-reaches-full-power-off-rhode-islands-coast/

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