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MISSOULA, MONTANA, join us Sat., July 25, 3-6 p.m. at CARAS PARK for a WONKETTE FRIENDS AND FAMILY DRINKY THING PARTY. We will have a banner so you can find us. Potluck!

Good morning good morning! Let’s have some news and things!

Not afraid to be servicey! Why The Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Is Way Worse Than Regular Diarrhea Parasites. (Defector)

This is your last chance to revisit The Corruption of Lindsey Graham before his name is lost to nobody ever caring again. (Will Saletan)

They should have named the Defense bill after him or something, oh wait that wouldn’t have helped either? Dems tank Defense bill, HA HA. (Politico)

Trump was literally going to do “protection money” for any ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, but now I guess someone has told him that’s a bad look? And he listened? I don’t know, now he is “not” going to do protection money for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (Also, he probably can’t actually protect them.) (NYT) Ohhhh, he probably backed off because energy prices spiked when he announced we’re a pirate now. (Popular Info) If you are already a Bulwark subscriber, this story is much much better than the NYT’s. (Bulwark)

“This is your fault, Susan.” Yes. Yes it is. (The Fucking News)

Bitch finally had E. Jean Carroll’s money. (CNBC)

Idiot’s still insisting there was a gash in the Reflecting Pool even after they drained it and there was no gash. Something something the Party had one final command. Also I really wish we’d all stop saying gash. (Tiedrich)

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I hadn’t seen this accounting of all the cartels Marco Rubio is doing business with. How strange! (The American Prospect)

Whole bunch of orgs suing for the tort of teen pregnancy is bad actually, you fucking numpties. (Public Citizen)

Judge takes “unitary executive theory” and shoves it up Trump’s yang. (Joe Patrice at Above the Law)

Saw some excerpts from this on Bluesky and I am afraid to read the whole thing! When AI Is a Member of the Family :/ (New Yorker)

New York to data centers: Drop dead. (NBC News)

Mamdani’s “PIT Crew.” I don’t even know what it is and I’m so fucking jealous and excited. (Don Moynihan)

DEATH PANTS! (CBC)

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

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