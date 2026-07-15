Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

It's Peppercorn! Find out more about the little fighter here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/peppercorns-hearty-appetite

Aaaaaand, your meme chat space, natch: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/da1e3d6a-c693-4223-832c-1d53cbfa1406

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

"I promise to stop using all the different colored texts … soon!"

LOL, I kind of love it, though.

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