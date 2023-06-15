WHAR DOCSES? Look in the coffin at the first tee, duh. (Talking Points Memo)

"This is material that in the hands of America’s adversaries would do incalculable damage to the United States. This is a very serious case and it’s not financial fraud, it’s not hush money to porn stars, this is the national security of the United States at stake. I think we’ve got to take the politics out of this business when national security is at stake.” — John Bolton being right twice a day, as quoted by Heather Cox Richardson along with a longer view (back, in fact, to the Civil War) about how not punishing crimers makes them decide to do more crimes.

Subway chokehold killer indicted, so that's something. (I understand the manly desire to protect the community from someone causing a scary ruckus. "Choke hold to the death" isn't it.) — ABC News

Sorry I'm late with this one. Judd Legum's update on Mika Westwolf's death in Lake County, Montana (where we moved from to Detroit, where people aren't fucking nuts), and the bastards in law enforcement blaming the victim instead of the white supremacist woman who killed her. (Popular Info)

Well, huh, Montana rabbi/legislator, I did not know that.

For example, there was a bill this session [ Senate Bill 458 ] that defines sex as male and female only, and excludes people who don't fit into one of those categories. The argument made by the proponents of this bill was that the law uses the terms “male” and “female,” or “man” and “woman” or “sex” all the time. And we should have a definition.



Well, as it turns out, the rabbis in the Talmud faced that same question because they were interested in applying the Jewish law at the time to people who may not have fit squarely into one of those categories. And in their deciphering they came up with seven genders: male and female are two. There are Hebrew words for the other five. They roughly translate to “androgynous,” and different kinds of trans: men who become women are different than women who become men, for example. And non-binary. [Note: some sources say the Talmud includes reference to eight genders ]

From an interview about all the Montana Christian nationalists just cancelling Jews and any invocations by Democrats and whatnot. It's a good conversation! — Big Sky Chathouse

Georgia Republicans seek "freedom of association" to keep non-Trumpers off primary ballot. — AP

Minnesota Democrats being amaaaaazing! (New York mag)

Manufacturing and construction doing awesome, thanks Old Handsome Joe! — Simon Rosenberg

"Girls, give up your dreams" sounds like an awesome way to build a movement, they should definitely keep that up. Even the Turning Points USA Young Women's Leadership Summit attendees weren't going for the "no birth control or day care" jihad. (Media Matters)

Sounds good to me, former Detroit police chief guy!

Happily, our state Legislature is considering three critical measures that would reduce excessive force: a duty for officers to intervene to stop abusive conduct by other officers, restrictions on no-knock raids, and a ban on “wandering” police who act abusively at one department only to get a job at another.

— Detroit Free Press

Elon Musk is maybe our most dangerous antisemite. (Forward)

What up, Southern Baptists? (SER wants it clarified we mean the white ones. ) Bein' dicks? — AP

Well, hmmmm, I might have written a tiny bit about this very thing in a former life. Starring Sam Brownback and Obama! Wha??? Call me! (OC Weekly)

Who wants to go to a tiny ice world? All of you? Weird. — Vice

The Baltimore loft was subscriber-only, but don't worry, it was pretty bland, you wouldn't have liked it anyway : (

