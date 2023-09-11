Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Well that sounds bad.

Just this week, he told broadcaster Glenn Beck he would have “no choice” but to lock up political opponents “because they’re doing it to us.” This followed his comments in March when he swore to a Conservative Political Action Conference crowd that 2024 will be the “final battle” for America and “for those who feel wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.” Using his insidious practice of asking a question to make clear his answer, there was this post about how he would exploit a second to indict and jail opponents: “Am I allowed to do such a horrible and unconstitutional thing if, and when, I win the Presidency? We are entering really dangerous territory.”

— Steven Beschloss

Is it a good idea to have national security in the hands of a Twitter troll whose opinions change based on who’s currently licking his ass the most, or a bad idea? Josh Marshall unpacks!

Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress (obviously) and then things got hectic. (Mediaite)

Joe Biden’s buying ads early. Good!

Christopher Rufo’s bullshit. — Zack Beauchamp at Vox

I studiously avoided the 7,000 “Joe Jonas and Sophie B. Hawkins split” stories in my inbox until this one. This one is good. (Not really Sophie B. Hawkins.) — Lyz

Yes, wear sunscreen. And yes, stop ragging on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about it because you’re dying to paint her as a sellout and class traitor. (The Nation) And Robyn on it weeks ago, but we should repeat things louder for people in the back. (Wonkette)

Huge technological advances in the past decade mean that our climate change debate (should we all live in grass huts to stop climate change?) is idiotic and dumb. — NoahPinion

I cannot imagine doing this every single time someone in my household went grocery shopping, but we’ve got between six and eight people living here at any time, so there’s fucktonnes of food in our (two) fridge(s). (And yes, much of it does get wasted. You should have seen the zucchini melt like a Nazi face in Raiders of the Lost Ark when I pulled it out of the crisper.) It is intriguing though, and I would like to subscribe to its newsletter. (The Kitchn)

Sure I’ll Join Your Cult. Daily Beast loves Maria Bamford’s new book (Wonkette cut link). If you haven’t watched “Lady Dynamite” on Netflix, it’s a hard recommend from us!

I got Shy a bitchen new shirt. Look at that handsome husband!

Nebraska first ladies: This is a great column, I am very jealous. (Food Is Stupid)

