Oh hey, did you forget about those Epstein Files with all of the everything else going on? You know, that elite cabal of child rapists the the president of the United States of America was awfully close to for more than a decade?

They still exist! And Attorney General Pamela Jo Bondi now has until December 20 to release “all relevant material” in the government’s files, or explain any she doesn’t choose to release. Surely anything about Trump or Republicans will be National Security. And she can withhold any that are part of ongoing investigations. (Maybe even investigations she just started right this instant so they could be part of ongoing investigations?)

So what will Bondi actually produce of these files that supposedly do not even exist and/or were planted by Joe Biden? Who knows with these slippery liars!

Meanwhile, after all of that squalling that the files couldn’t be released because of victim privacy, lawyers representing hundreds of survivors abused as children say that 28 of their clients’ names have already appeared unredacted in the cache that was released last month, and they want to submit a list of 300 victims’ names to make sure they are properly redacted in later drops.

And hello, what’s this? MS Now reported last week that Trump is considering getting rid of Kash Patel? As well he should! Lazy Kash told Pam Bondi that those Epstein Files were on her desk that minute, and they were not and it made Bondi look mighty dumb! And then Kash Patel said the files didn’t exist. And then Trump dropped the whoa that Joe Biden actually planted them! So we guess Kash Patel has a lot of splainin’ to do about why he has been doing coverups for Bill Clinton’s baby adrenochrome factory and choose-your-own-toppings pizza joint.

That’s the nice thing about lackeys with no personal credibility. They are scapegoats as disposable as paper towels in a bus station bathroom. Hey, where did Dan Bongbingos go!

Anyway, yes, Donald John Trump is freaking out about the Epstein Files. Tabloid gossip brought Trump onto the national stage, and Trump knows it could take him out!

Here are a few more of the latest random updates on what is going on with all things Epstein!

Oh Puh-leeze, Pam Bondi.

Pathetically, the DOJ is once again asking judges to release grand jury transcripts of Ghislaine Maxwell’s case, and now Jeffrey Epstein’s, even though last time they tried the same move, US District Judge Richard Berman shamed them for the ruse:

“The instant grand jury motion appears to be a ‘diversion’ from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the Government’s possession. The grand jury testimony is merely a hearsay snippet of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged conduct,” he wrote. “The Government’s complete information trove would better inform the public about the Epstein case,” he added.

Oh hey, also too, Pam Bondi, what happened to the three minutes of jailhouse video that “somehow” went “missing”? Make sure that is included with “the government’s complete information trove”!

Hey, What About THESE Epstein Associates?

There are plenty of other people who might could be investigated, seeing as how simply asking the hundred-something victims appears to be out of the question. Like perhaps Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke, Jeffrey Epstein’s accountant and lawyer, respectively, and co-executors of his estate. Read this Wall Street Journal piece on them, all the weird financial shit they did for Epstein, the sham same-sex marriages they helped facilitate, apparently for immigration purposes, and tell us if you see anything that needs investigating!

The two men both claim they had no idea what Epstein was up to. And yet, the bulk of their job appears to have been obscuring what their boss was doing, like creating dozens of legal entities and opening hundreds of bank accounts for no other purpose than to fund his sex-trafficking venture, and withdrawing cash $7,500 at a time, just low enough to avoid triggering federal reporting laws. Indyke even once asked a bank employee, how often could he withdraw cash without triggering an alert? “Is it once a week? Twice a week? Once every other week?”

And when banks cut Epstein off for the suspicious transactions, the two just found new banks.

Meanwhile, Epstein paid them both way more than market rate for their services, $16 million to Indyke and over $10 million to Kahn over eight years, plus millions in never-repaid loans. Much more than Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg ever got! And after the claims on Epstein’s estate finally get settled, Indyke and Kahn will be among the beneficiaries of the trust that will collect any remaining assets, called the 1953 Trust, currently worth about $150 million.

And yet in all of these years, no one from law enforcement has ever questioned them in either Maxwell or Epstein’s cases. As soon as Epstein died they both immediately hired criminal lawyers. And victims are now suing them, too.

Indyke and Kahn say they have been cooperating and handing over any requested documents to the House Oversight Committee, and again, that they neither saw nor did anything wrong. But Kash Patel has claimed the estate has been withholding things from the FBI, as if he could not just subpoena those things. Who to believe!

And small world, Indyke now works for Parlatore Law Group, founding partner, Tim Parlatore, the guy who defended Trump during his first E. Jean Carroll sexual assault and defamation trial, and also Pete Hegseth to make sure the woman who accused him of rape stayed shut up. Alexander Acosta, Alan Dershowitz, Trump’s sure got a lot of Epstein lawyers in his circle of elites.

(Also … Indyke the fake lady-marriage arranger, Pecker the peener-payment-hider, Parlatore with the gift of gab? It’s like the ghost of Charles Dickens is naming these people!)

Anyway, one final note on that is that it comes from the Wall Street Journal. Rupert Murdoch, like Charles Dickens and Trump himself, knows that nothing sells papers or ruins an old man’s reputation more surely than getting caught trying to dick down a teenager. Except, you know, if it’s multiple teenagers. And in spite of Trump suing the Wall Street Journal for TEN BEEL-YON bucks over publishing his “wonderful secrets” poem to Epstein, Murdoch’s paper is clearly not dropping the subject.

Two More Quickies!

Quickie the first: Lookie here, Judge Tanya Chutkan has ordered expedited processing of a FOIA request from Democracy Forward Foundation regarding the Justice Department’s handling of files related to the Epstein investigation. Hope somebody in the DOJ slipped up and forgot to use Signal!

Quickie the second: Hey, remember Joseph Schnitt? Pam Bondi’s very own (acting) deputy chief in the Office of Enforcement Operations at the DOJ who got himself honeypotted stating the obvious on video, that Bondi had a plan to “redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files, and have a very slanted version of it come out,” and also give Maxwell a deal to shut up?

Seems like he was not wrong. But Schnitt got fired and is now suing to get his job back. Hope there’ll be discovery!

In summary, the dead pedo’s heart is still beating beneath Trump’s floorboards, and keeping up the coverup of whatever is making him lose his mind like nothing else ever has.

The end! For now!

