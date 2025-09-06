It’s the weekend, so sit back, crack open a cold one, and enjoy the tale of Joseph Schnitt, Pam Bondi’s very own (Acting) Deputy Chief in the Office of Enforcement Operations at the DOJ. He is now in deep Schnitt after he got himself honeypotted on video by some female associate of dildo boat captain/professional troll/Project Veritas founder James Edward O’Keefe III. But what did he get caught stealing doing? He got caught stating the obvious, that the Epstein Files do exist, and that the plan in the department is to:

“redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files, and have a very slanted version of it come out.”

Like DUH. He also opined that Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to lower security prison means that she was offered a deal to keep her mouth shut, DOUBLE DUH, and also corroborated reports that sidelined FBI co-deputy Dan Bongino caused problems with his anger when he figured out that Trump and Bondi are actually the ones covering up the files, and making him look like a fool in front of all his podcast fans whom he’d been stoking with Epstein conspiracy theories for years.

LOL watch this beardscaped guy, who is very clearly way too old to be trying to get into the pants of someone he thinks is an au pair named Skylar, trying to impress her with his insider knowledge.

And then the DOJ, the official Department of Justice X account, posted a screenshot of a letter from a notes app from a phone at 30 percent power in airplane mode, VERY PROFESSIONAL, normal and cool, and apparently from Schnitt, with his excuse for this. Oh boy!

Acting Director Pollak: I met a woman named Skylar on Hinge, a dating app, in July 2025, her profile is no longer findable.

Guess Mister Special Operations did not Google much before this date!

We had two dates (August 4 and August 16). She claimed to be an au pair in Georgetown. She gave no clues that she was a reporter or recording our dates. Had I had a clue, the first date would have ended immediately and there never would have been a second one.

Well, no shit. Bet this meathead did not even ask her more than one question about herself on these dates.

My profile indicated that I did “Government” work but did not specify for which agency. I never discussed what I do at DOJ.

Anyone can Google and find out, smarty. So, not only did it not even occur to him for one minute that as a DOJ employee he could be the target of someone who wanted government information from him, he put GOVERNMENT right there on his profile. And LOL, this delusional mediocre man, sincerely believing that an au pair from Georgetown is hot to trot to snag a middle-aged government worker in cop shades! But apparently he sincerely thought he’d just won the pussy lottery.

The comments I made were my own personal comments on what I’ve learned in the media and not from anything I’ve done or learned via work. I have no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Ms. Maxwell other than what is reported in the news. I also never divulged anything about what I do at work. I recall that she asked if I had any knowledge about Maxwell and I specifically said I only know what’s been reported in the media.

And Bondi’s office thinks releasing this all is helpful to Trump, somehow?

We all know what we saw, Joe. A preening man past his prime who knew ding-dong-diddley well that if he told a nanny he was trying to bang that the Epstein Files were a Biden HOAX and everyone needs to just trust Daddy Trump to make America great again real soon, Skylar would have ripped out of there like her Lululemons were on fire.

He told her that stuff because he wants her to think he’s not brain dead and complicit like the other Trumpers. And you, Skylar, are not like the other 21-year-olds. You’re mature for your age. It’s been so lonely and hard to trust anyone since my crazy ex-wife ran off with the kids. I feel like I can really talk to you. When I saw your picture I just could tell that we were going to have a special vibe. And we do, we both like music and just chillin’ and low-drama keeping it real. It’s like you just get me, you know? Maybe I can help you get a job with better benefits. Pammy Jo might seem like a tightass, but she’s actually pretty cool as a boss.

That this Joseph Schnitt guy is a dumb, horny dick is not surprising. But what IS a little bit surprising is that this recording comes to us via longtime far-right troll/dildo boat captain/Project Veritas founder James Edward O’Keefe III! Apparently now that the land has been purged of all wokeness and Ashley Biden’s diary, he’s moved on to targeting impure members of the current regime.

That O’Keefe, such a dim bulb that not even he was invited to join Trump’s government. A decade ago Erik Prince, Blackwater founder and Putin buddy, reportedly funded training for O’Keefe and Project Veritas staffers in “intelligence and elicitation techniques,” but the trainer, a retired military intelligence operative named Euripides Rubio Jr., quit because the group “wasn’t capable of learning.” Prince tried to train them again the next year with a former British MI6 officer, in hopes of turning the organization into “domestic spies,” only to have O’Keefe post selfies from the “secret location” of Erik Prince’s ranch. DERP!

But nothing can keep old Jimmy from his skeezing! Even after a decade of lawsuits, getting arrested, and getting fired after imploding his own “charity” with party spending so profligate it made Wayne LaPierre look like a Calcutta nun, O’Keefe has never stopped indulging in his one true passion in life, stalking people and trying to sneaky-Pete record them into saying incriminating (or incriminating-sounding) things to confirm whatever made-up conspiracy theory he’s trying to gotcha.

And though Trump himself has moaned that the boring Epstein Files don’t exist and are a Democrat hoax and he wishes everybody would shut up about them, and told Republicans in the House that passing a bill promoting Epstein Files transparency would be considered a “hostile act,” apparently some in the conspiracist-theory-troll wing of the party are still unable to let it go.

In the end, though, it may not matter. In spite of sign-ons from Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and pleas from Epstein’s victims and their families from the steps of Congress and on talk shows, Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie still don’t have the 218 votes for their Epstein Files discharge petition.

But Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene say that if the Epstein victims want to give them a client list, they will read it on the House floor.

For whatever that would even be worth, as it’s clear the Justice Department doesn’t plan to do anything. Multimillion-dollar international child sex kiddie cabal, yawn! Victims’ rights, whatever. And hey, still waiting on that list of Republican abusers MGT was going to release after the House refused to support her alleged-teenfucker buddy Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, the dog must have eaten it.

And Massie’s got one new name, it’s Republican donor John Paulson, who’s been running ads against Massie and appears in Epstein’s black book. Mighty fishy!

These Republicans will all still follow President Sex Pest to his grave. They chose him already knowing he’d been Epstein’s best friend, plus a creeper on underage girls himself for years. Don’t be fooled! But maybe some distant day after Trump is dead, we will all see these thousands of hidden pages, and find out where a certain former President’s name appears. May we all live that long!

