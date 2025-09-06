Wonkette

Discussion about this post

Ellen_D
"LOL watch this beardscaped guy, who is very clearly way too old to be trying to get into the pants of someone he thinks is an au pair named Skylar..."

I already said this but I'll say it again...if this were a Democratic administration *that* would be the scandal, even without all the spilling of embarrassing inside info.

But since this is a GOP operative...nothing to see here, folks. Just a manly, successful he-man looking to bed a comely, fertile young female, as is his prerogative.

Toomush Expectashuns
Okay, sorta OT: we are hosting a Cheboygan Democratic Party fundraiser today at the Toomush Gardens. The chair had the cojones to ask me if I might have a new poem to read at the festivities. FFS, I thought, you can't just ask someone to write a poem. So, after grumbling, this morning I came up with this instead. Do you think it will suffice?:

Yeats, with the old warm heart

he tried so hard to hide, thought

there were two cones of thought

we all contributed to, like two tornadoes

spinning like tops opposite each other,

intertwined, but at their most infused

at their most dangerous. Gyres, he said,

having taken every spiritualist fantasy

seriously.

I don’t know what is in the battle of the heart.

I don’t know what dangerous time

we are in, other than that lies are flying

like flocks of disturbed starlings

everywhere, gathering in the fall

of this unknown year. I think

it is always like this, when we don’t know

what is to become of us, when

what we believe in could be shadows

we are drawing on some distant wall.

But I believe in us, not that we will survive,

not that we will prosper, but that

we will continue to believe

in the reasons we have chosen

for the battle of the heart.

September 6, 2025

