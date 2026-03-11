Every day in America, people are scammed by psychics. They don’t always know they’re being scammed, at least not right away, but they are being scammed. Why? Because, I’m sorry to say, no one has magic powers, least of all people who charge money for their magic powers.

It’s funny because this is the lady that ‘Medium’ was based on. She is also a terrible nightmare person.

We’ve heard stories about people losing their entire life savings to these creeps, frequently because they are desperate for love or because they miss a loved one or are otherwise in an emotionally vulnerable position. Most of them will never pay for having screwed people like this, because hey! It’s “for entertainment purposes only.” But now one “psychic” has been ordered to pay $10 million to a woman who wasn’t even paying her for her bullshit.

And we’ve met her before.

Please to recall back in 2022, when four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in their off-campus residence by, it turned out, former criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger was convicted of the murders in 2025 and sentenced to four consecutive life sentences. But before police zeroed in on him, TikTok psychic Ashley Guillard had her eye on another suspect — the university's history department chair, Rebecca Scofield.

Why? No reason! Her psychic senses and her tarot cards told her it was Scofield and, because of that, Guillard spent months making videos on TikTok accusing her of the murders, with literally zero evidence. Guillard did not know the victims, she did not live in Idaho (she lived in Texas), but she she was dead convinced she had it right. Even after it was discovered that Kohberger was responsible for the crime, even after he was convicted, Guillard insisted he only did it at Scofield’s behest.

However, unlike a lot of people who might have just let something like this go, Scofield decided to fight back and sue Guillard. At the time, Guillard said she was excited to go to trial and present all of her “evidence,” believing it would actually result in Scofield being convicted of orchestrating the slaying. It did not.

Not that she didn’t try it. Via The Idaho Statesman:

On the last day of trial Friday, Guillard presented her defense and called just one witness — herself. The unique situation played out similarly earlier in the trial when Scofield’s lead attorney, Wendy Olson, a former U.S. attorney for Idaho, presented the plaintiff’s case and called Guillard to the stand. Guillard then cross-examined herself in a question-and-answer format before jurors.

Guillard, at her own behest, told the jury about her “spiritual journey” — how the Army veteran left her husband and her job working in HR for the federal government to pursue spirituality on a full-time basis.

Guillard said she watched YouTube videos to train herself to read tarot cards. She practiced on herself and by watching reality TV shows to predict their outcomes, she said. Throughout her self-directed testimony, Guillard sought to convince the jury that she believed everything she said in her tarot-reading videos about the U of I professor was true. She said when she began making TikTok videos about the case and Scofield in November 2022, she expected to raise awareness about the murders and push authorities to investigate potential leads.

It does not seem that they were convinced. At all. After all, Scofield’s attorneys only asked for one million and the jury awarded her 10.

During the cross-examination, Guillard insisted that she didn’t need to know the facts of the case in order to make over 100 videos over the course of three years accusing a random woman of murder.

“It was my understanding that I do not have to hold facts or documents to exercise speech,” Guillard replied, and added that tarot readings are “opinion at best.” […] Guillard’s closing denied any impact on Scofield. The Texas woman said she was serving the public by using her videos to get justice for the victims of the murders, and claimed her accusations against Scofield were justified. “It is reasonable in my shoes that I believe Scofield to be a part of these murders,” Guillard said. “It is reasonable for a person to want to warn the public if they think a killer is on the loose and still a part of the community. “… Any suggestion that her life was interrupted was her own choice.”

Yeah, no, that’s not “reasonable.” And, again, the jury agreed.

For her part, Scofield testified to the impact this campaign had on her life, causing her to develop “severe anxiety, PTSD and intense nerve pain throughout her body” and making it difficult for her to do her job as chair of the History department. Not surprising, as being falsely accused of murder by a complete stranger for three years is bound to have an effect on anyone.

There’s this idea that if someone is operating in the “woo” space, that what they do is harmless — whether it’s alternative medicine or psychic powers. We’re not really supposed to question it too much, and doing so can be uncomfortable, even for people like me who very much do not believe in these things. That’s why I focus on scammers and snake oil salesmen and not, you know, your aunt who thinks she has “the gift.” It’s admittedly very uncomfortable to me to tell people straight to their faces “I do not believe you have magic powers and I don’t think you saw a ghost that one time.” It feels like something you’re just not supposed to do, like waking a sleepwalker or telling someone their outfit looks bad once they’ve left the house and can’t do anything about it or something like that.

What Guillard did was not harmless. It was not “for entertainment purposes only.” It was harassment. It was online stalking. You cannot just randomly accuse people of murder with no evidence other than your YouTube-honed tarot card skills — especially when the person you are accusing is a private citizen and not a public figure of any kind. What she did was harmful and cruel and she was made aware of this from the beginning, given all the cease and desist letters she was sent by Scofield and her attorneys. She knew exactly what she was doing and she didn’t care. She’s also not the only TikTok psychic who is pulling this kind of shit, she’s just the only one who has faced any consequences so far. Hopefully she will be an example for anyone who might think this is a good idea in the future.

