Janet Russon, the Mormon psychic medium employed by disgraced Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) founder Tim Ballard to help him locate missing children, recently appeared on a podcast to refute rumors that the dead Mormon prophet Nephi assisted her in that effort.

The investigation into OUR by Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings led to the discovery of over 10,000 pages of “psychic readings” from Russon, who discussed them in an email to the the Utah Attorney General’s office.

“Janet Russon talks to dead Mormon leaders, particularly a Mormon prophet from 600 B.C. named Nephi, to get intel on where to find [a kidnapped child] in particular, but also with respect to a slew of other things.”

“As I understand it, we have somewhere around 10,000 pages of Janet Russon ‘Readings’ as part of the investigator case file,” he continued. " Donors are not made aware that Nephi, via [Ms.] Russon, is the key piece of OUR operational intelligence.”

Well, that would certainly be awkward, wouldn’t it?

But Russon told the hosts of “The Last Dispensation” that Rawlings lied about all of this Nephi stuff, which seems like a pretty weird thing to make up.

Via Salt Lake Tribune:

On an episode of the podcast that was aired this week, Russon denied Rawlings ever had the files and asserted he obtained some information illegally. “They don’t exist. I want your audience to know, I want everyone to know, they don’t exist,” she said. “He’s never had pages in his possession.” Russon said she believes Rawlings allegedly got access to a Google Drive link and accessed it, even though a judge did not give him permission to do so, read some emails and mistakenly attributed them to Nephi. “There’s no talking to the Book of Mormon deceased prophet Nephi,” Russon said. “…That’s completely false.”

Personally, I’m not sure how that is weirder than pretending you get psychic messages about missing children some other way, but pretty much everything I know about Mormons I learned from the musical The Book of Mormon or Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (actually way more informative than you would think) so I couldn’t tell you.

Russon claimed in the podcast that all of the women who accused Tim Ballard of sexual assault and harassment were lying as well, and even condemned them for suing OUR, as the money that will go to them could be used to find “15,000” children.

Oh! And that very public statement issued by the Church of Latter Day Saints condemning Ballard’s behavior? That never happened either! She says she called the church personally five times and was told each time that they never issued it, despite the fact that church officials told the Salt Lake Tribune that they did. None of the bad things happened at all, obviously.

One of the few constants of human nature is that people always think that everyone else operates the same way they do. People who cheat think everyone else cheats, people who are obsessed by wanting power think everyone else is obsessed by wanting power and people who lie think everyone is always lying. So it’s hardly surprising that someone who goes around pretending to have magic powers thinks that everyone else is equally full of shit.

