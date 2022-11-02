The 2022 midterm elections are six days away, which means our long national nightmare will at last be over, to make way for a new long national nightmare to begin. And all the poll watchers are reporting their watchings about how the Republicans are mounting a comeback, or maybe they're not, and quite frankly we're pretty sure not a damn one of them knows what's actually going to happen.

A COMEBACK? LOL. New York Times Will Have Its Red Wave If It Has To Make It Up Itself!

But up there in Wisconsin is a Republican man named Tim Michels, who is the Donald Trump-endorsed piece of garbage running to unseat Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Michels is, of course, election-denying filth. And in one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, where the legislature is very red and extremist even though the people are not, putting a guy like that in the governor's office could effectively eliminate what's left of democracy in the state.

And just in case anybody out there wanted to accuse us of hyperbole right there, here comes Michels to say very loudly that yes, that's exactly what he intends to do!

Michels, who is a construction executive who's never held elected office, told his supporters on Monday that "Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor." Reckon he's got a plan to make sure of it?

See how sinister this sounds to you:

“GOP #WIGov nominee Tim @MichelsForGov said the quiet part out loud: "Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor." Democracy is on the line in Wisconsin. Michels must be stopped.” — American Bridge 21st Century (@American Bridge 21st Century) 1667249767

As the Washington Post explains, Governor Evers keeps vetoing these bills the extremist Republican Lege passes to change the voting rules in Wisconsin. Michels would not do that:

Michels has promised to sign similar legislation and has said he would restructure the state’s bipartisan elections commission. He has never spelled out what specific changes he would make to the commission, which is run by three Democrats and three Republicans.

You know, just changes to make sure Republicans will never lose another election.

More background on where Michels might be coming from here:

Michels, who won his August primary with Trump’s endorsement, has left open the possibility that he would try to decertify the 2020 election in Wisconsin, which legal scholars say is impossible.

Now we should be entirely fair and include the fact that his spox Brian Fraley said Michels just meant he was going to do all these great things that made sure Wisconsinites would never want to vote again for a Democrat, no never ever. “When Wisconsin gets back on the right track, with lower taxes, better schools, uniform election laws and safer communities thanks to the Michels Administration, voters will reward the Republicans at the ballot box,” said Fraley. You betcha.

Again, dude believes in Trump's election Big Lies. He won't say out loud whether he'd certify the results of the 2024 election as governor, should Trump run and lose in Wisconsin. (He's also an anti-abortion extremist, although he appears to be trying to look more moderate on the issue right now, like so many Republicans are desperately trying to do.)

In response to Michels's declaration of future Republican hegemony, Governor Evers said:

“Folks, we’ve known this for awhile – Tim Michels is a danger to our democracy. When you head to the polls on Election Day, remember that we’re fighting to protect our democracy, voting rights, and free, fair, and secure elections.” — Tony Evers (@Tony Evers) 1667253553

As Steve Benen notes at the MaddowBlog, Tim Michels has a habit of running for office and losing. We can only hope Wisconsin will help him keep his losing streak going.

MEANWHILE RON JOHNSON!

So Evers and Michels are about tied right now according to polls, for whatever polls are worth. But Ron Johnson continues to maintain a healthy lead in the averages to hold his Senate seat in his race against Mandela Barnes.

But if Wisconsinites really get out and vote, Johnson is just not sure he's going to accept the results. "We'll see what happens," he said on Tuesday. "I mean, is something going to happen on Election Day? Do Democrats have something up their sleeves?"

Yeah, like VOTING?

We sure fucking hope so.

Not sure what other nefarious shit Ron Johnson has in mind, but he's an incredibly stupid man — click here for his thoughts on furries in elementary schools! — so you never know.

Fix it in six days, Wisconsin. Fix all of it.

[ Washington Post ]



