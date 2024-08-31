An anonymous pup from our friend Joanne!

Happy (Long) Weekend!

Under normal circumstances, I like to keep the weekly present different from our regular content. However, there is a video from this weekend’s Moms For Liberty weekend that I am newly obsessed with and am just going to have to share with you.

Courtesy of Distill Media, it is absolute wackjob James Lindsay prancing about the stage talking about how terms like “brat” and “demure” are “communism.”

He says:

I'm going to talk to you guys about something a little bit different. I do have to start by mentioning Communists because, as you know, since many of you have listened to me for a long time, with this old saying that fits with communists, that is “communists share your vocabulary, but they do not use your dictionary.”

Just to be clear, this is a James Lindsay saying, this is not an old saying in general. Basically, this “saying” allows him to claim that people are not using words to say what they mean, but what he would like to interpret them to mean. It’s quite bizarre! He also thinks everyone is a communist. It’s all very John Birch Society up in there.

So you're used to this idea that they use words differently than you do or normal people do in general, and of course, they do this to the normal sounding words that you know, no smart person would pause and say, “Well, what do you mean by diversity?” Everybody knows what that means, right? And you think I'm about to go through the diversity or the inclusion schtick, but I actually need to be a couple of different words, three different words, that are more to the moment, like brat. Right? She’s so brat. She's so brat. Isn't that fun? She’s so brat! What does that mean? I'm not going to do this whole schtick about words at length, but what that means is she doesn't take any instructions from anybody that's going to tell her how she has to do things. She's so brat. She's like a bragging teenage girl who's not listening to dad who's totally separate from, you know, whatever person she was tethered to, as Vice President, maybe. She's so brat.

Yes, either that or it’s a Charlie XCX album.

And everything right now is so “demure” (“demer”). Have you seen “demure”? It's so demure, what does that even mean? Well, here's one the purposes of using the word demure, but it's not the main purpose. It’s to make you ask, “what the hell are they talking about?” All right, how do I answer that? What are they saying? You might know what the word means. You might have to type it into Google and check. It means modest. It's obviously not true, I can't even come back to … Well, they want you wasting your time trying to figure out how to answer something that doesn't mean anything to them. But what it signifies is exactly what they accidentally let slip was that at the DNC, where they said we have to behave for about 70 more days and then we can go crazy. So they’re so demure for 70 more days. They’re rubbing it in your face, they're mocking you because you know they're not we all know they're not. We've seen Pride for the last 4 or 5 years. We know they're not demure, so they're using this word as a code that says we're gonna play nice until we win this election, and then let me just tell you … THE GATES OF HELL ARE OPENING!

Yes, either that … or it’s a silly TikTok bit, you paranoid weirdo.

@joolieannie#fyp #demure Tiktok failed to load.



Honestly, I just love this so much. I love that they can’t understand anything that’s just fun or silly, that they have to turn it into something weird, some plot against them. Like, sure, yes — encourage these Moms for Liberty to be even more out of touch with their kids than they already are. That’s just great.

