Wonkette

Wonkette

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TalentNotAutotune's avatar
TalentNotAutotune
8m

I don't know who saw Jimmy Kimmel last night, but Kimmel unearthed this gem:

Most, if not all, of the acts originally booked for the Trump Freedom Fest/Disaster were all booked by the same management agency. The name of the guy who runs that agency? This is true (and also not misspelled):

Jef Epstein

ROTFLMAO.

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Shawn K. Younkin's avatar
Shawn K. Younkin
13m

She''ll try it again because she wasn't hung the last time.

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