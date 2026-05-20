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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
2h

Even the *Republicans* in Colorado were pissed - the DA that prosecuted Peters ripped Polis a new orifice over this.

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
2h

Way to channel your inner Fetterman, Jared.

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