According to an actual tweet from the New Hampshire Libertarian Party, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whom Vice President Kamala Harris chose as her running mate last week, “has been a leech his entire life.” The message proceeded to list the various self-serving positions Walz has held, including “public school teacher” and “veteran.”

How do they solve a problem like Tim Walz? They don’t. (MSNBC)

“Crypto leaders” met with Democrats last week and it turned “ugly”? Good. Fuck those energy vampire con frauds, and Ro Khanna, stop carrying the frauds’ tainted water! Gross! (Fox Business)

Bill McKibben explains exactly how unbelievably stupid the “climate” portion of the Elno Trump conversation was. (The Crucial Years)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are looking to stop all the ways corporations rob you by making it impossible to cancel your subscription, or submit your claim, or a hundred other aggravating ways they’re stealing your shit. (White House)

It’s Trump who’s the beneficiary of the media double standards, duh obviously, come on. (Jonathan Chait at New York mag)

NPR found more than two Trump lies a minute in last week’s pathetic dumb presser. Why, is that a lot? (NPR)

Lydia Polgreen spent months researching trans medical history so she could go long on the UK “Cass Report,” which wants to protect all the little children from the bad things that might happen if they transition, including even social transition. For the children. (Gift link New York Times)

Boxer Imane Khelif is suing Elno and JK Rowling for the tort of dickery, most foul. (Variety)

Crime down, crime down, look at all the crime down! (Major Cities Chiefs)

Tiny hobbit bones! (Scientific American)

Britney Griner loves the America that rescued her, and that made me cry. (Yahoo)

Holy shit, American women! Click through! (Youtube)

